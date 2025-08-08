"Cowboys are so cooked" - NFL fans react as Jimmy Garoppolo eviscerates Brian Schottenheimer's team's defense in joint practice with Rams 

It seems like the Dallas Cowboys are already having difficulties staying consistent on the field, even before the start of the season. On Thursday, Brian Schottenheimer's team had a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. However, the defense showed signs of dysfunction amid the drama surrounding Micah Parsons' contract extension.On Thursday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a clip from the joint practice between the Rams and Cowboys. In the video, Jimmy Garoppolo was seen making accurate passes down the field. This showcased some flaws in Schottenheimer's defense, resulting in concerns about their chances of a playoff run this year.&quot;Scary: Jimmy G throwing no lookers EMBARRASSING the Cowboys defense during joint practice...&quot; Kleiman wrote on X/Twitter.Fans reacted to the Cowboys struggling against the Rams in practice.𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 @the_det_timesLINK@NFL_DovKleiman The Cowboys are so cooked 😭 getting embarrassed by Jimmy G𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗗𝗙𝗦 &amp;amp; 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗦 @LineStarAppLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Cowboys D is COOKED without ParsonsMarkF @EccentriclivinLINK@NFL_DovKleiman 2/3 top corners hurt, below average safeties, weak at DT, overshown hurt, Parsons unsigned, oh yeah we are ready for the Eagles wk 1P1 Tobin🤘Hook Em @DFWSuperAgentLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Defense gonna give up 35 a gamemisterfinesser.eth @mistafinesserLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Lmao gettin shredded by Jimmy ? Yeah seasons overJosh Greenfield @jgreenfield1020LINK@NFL_DovKleiman Parsons contract just went up for DallasDallas kicks off its preseason with a game against the LA Rams on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 7:00 p.m. ET.Dak Prescott expresses confidence in Micah Parsons staying with CowboysAfter weeks of failed contract negotiations, Micah Parsons announced requested a trade from the team last week. However, there is still hope that he ends up signing a lucrative contract with Jerry Jones' team.Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, quarterback Dak Prescott has a positive outlook on the situation. While speaking with the media on Thursday, he said that he has faith in Jones finalising a deal with Parsons.&quot;I've got faith in Jones and the team as I do in Micah and his team,&quot; Prescott said via Sports Illustrated. &quot;11 is a Cowboy.&quot;In just four seasons, Parsons established himself as a key player on the Cowboys' defense. However, he missed out on Thursday's practice session, leaving fans worried about the possibility of him being traded before the season. It will be interesting to see if Jerry Jones can finalise a deal with the DE before their Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.How do you think the Dallas Cowboys will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.