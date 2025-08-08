  • home icon
  "Cowboys are so cooked" - NFL fans react as Jimmy Garoppolo eviscerates Brian Schottenheimer's team's defense in joint practice with Rams 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 08, 2025 06:00 GMT
Cowboys and Jimmy G (Credits: Imagn)

It seems like the Dallas Cowboys are already having difficulties staying consistent on the field, even before the start of the season. On Thursday, Brian Schottenheimer's team had a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. However, the defense showed signs of dysfunction amid the drama surrounding Micah Parsons' contract extension.

On Thursday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a clip from the joint practice between the Rams and Cowboys. In the video, Jimmy Garoppolo was seen making accurate passes down the field. This showcased some flaws in Schottenheimer's defense, resulting in concerns about their chances of a playoff run this year.

"Scary: Jimmy G throwing no lookers EMBARRASSING the Cowboys defense during joint practice..." Kleiman wrote on X/Twitter.
Fans reacted to the Cowboys struggling against the Rams in practice.

Dallas kicks off its preseason with a game against the LA Rams on Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Dak Prescott expresses confidence in Micah Parsons staying with Cowboys

After weeks of failed contract negotiations, Micah Parsons announced requested a trade from the team last week. However, there is still hope that he ends up signing a lucrative contract with Jerry Jones' team.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, quarterback Dak Prescott has a positive outlook on the situation. While speaking with the media on Thursday, he said that he has faith in Jones finalising a deal with Parsons.

"I've got faith in Jones and the team as I do in Micah and his team," Prescott said via Sports Illustrated. "11 is a Cowboy."

In just four seasons, Parsons established himself as a key player on the Cowboys' defense. However, he missed out on Thursday's practice session, leaving fans worried about the possibility of him being traded before the season. It will be interesting to see if Jerry Jones can finalise a deal with the DE before their Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

How do you think the Dallas Cowboys will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

