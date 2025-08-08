“Suffering with Jerryitis” - NFL fans react as Micah Parsons misses Cowboys training camp amid contract extension drama

Micah Parsons is not practicing with the Dallas Cowboys amid a contract dispute. On Thursday, the multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl pass rusher was a notable absence from camp heading into Saturday's preseason game at the Los Angeles Rams, ostensibly because of "back tightness," per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter For the first time in training camp, Micah Parsons was not on the practice field Thursday with multiple sources indicating the Pro Bowl pass rusher was dealing with back tightness.

Fans, however, caught on to the real reason quickly:

Kraze @wannabekraze @AdamSchefter @toddarcher Suffering with Jerryitis

"From what?? Standing around too long," one concluded.

"I heard a new contract is a cure," one claimed.

"Bummer, probably his contract more than his back…", another wondered.

"Just pay the man Jerry! smh," one begged.

"That'll happen when you have to carry the entire @dallascowboys franchise," another bemoaned.

After practice concluded, Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' EVP, CEO and director of player personnel, insisted that Parsons was still with the team despite not practicing. He had said in interview with staff writer Nick Eatman on Wednesday that a trade was out of the question:

"That's just the nature of negotiations. I think any player that's holding out for a contract – I think I've read around the league where they've all requested to be traded. So that's part of it. We have no intention of trading Micah. He's right here in camp."

Parsons had requested a trade from the organization last week, expressing his frustration at the protracted negotiations in a statement on social media:

"I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America's team once again... Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here."

Dak Prescott remains confident in Micah Parsons' long-term future with Cowboys

Meanwhile, quarterback Dak Prescott is confident that Micah Parsons will remain in Arlington for 2025 and beyond:

“I think if I wouldn’t have been in his shoes and have watched other guys be in his shoes and get rewarded, maybe. But I feel like it was last year, I’ve got faith in Jones and the team, as I do in Micah and his team.”

He continued:

“I can say it from experience, that it’s just frustrating, and I hate that he’s going through it. But, as I’ve told him, keep handling things the way that you are, and I believe he should be paid.”

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Rams preseason game is at 6 pm on KTVT.

