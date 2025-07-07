Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown drops 4-word message after Texas suffers brutal floods

The people of Texas are dealing with a calamity, as a devastating flood hit Texas Hill County and Kerr County on Friday. According to recent reports, 51 people have been killed and 27 are still missing.

The Dallas Cowboys stepped up and made a donation of $500,000 to help the victims. The team released a statement on social media on Saturday after making the donation.

"Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones," the statement read.

"This has been devastating to see and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers. Standing side by side with The Salvation Army's critical response, we are also donating $500,000 to provide immediate resources for rescue, relief, and long term recovery efforts."

Seeing how the flood affected the people of Texas, many NFL players have sent their thoughts and prayers, including Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

"Prayers 4 Central Texas," Overshown tweeted on Monday.

Along with the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans also donated to help the people affected by the flood

The owners of the Houston Texans, the McNair family, also donated $500,000 on Saturday to aid the flood relief. The NFL franchise released a statement on X on Saturday to announce their donation.

"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured," the statement read. "We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon.

"Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and, in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office reported that more than 800 individuals were evacuated from the vicinity of Friday. It was done after the water level rose alongside the Guadalupe River.

