Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown raises question after Trump announces U.S. airstrike on Iranian nuclear sites

As fighter jets thundered across the skies of the Middle East this weekend, Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown had a question to ask.

Ad

On Sunday on X, Overshown posted:

“We at War?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DeMarvion Overshown @AGENT0__ LINK We at War?

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His question came just 48 hours after former President Donald Trump confirmed a U.S. air campaign targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance said that the U.S. wasn’t targeting Iran itself but rather its nuclear capabilities.

Away from geopolitics, Overshown missed his rookie year in 2023 with a torn ACL. In 2024, he again suffered another season-ending knee injury against Cincinnati in Week 14.

DeMarvion Overshown targeting Thanksgiving return despite triple knee injury

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

DeMarvion Overshown's injury was a blow after a breakout season in which he tallied 90 tackles, five sacks and one pick-six in just 13 games.

Ad

Remarkably, Overshown has publicly set Thanksgiving 2025 as his target return date, as per Sports Illustrated. Overshown credited Cowboys rehabilitation specialist Britt Brown for crafting a deliberate recovery plan that includes jogging, shuffling and basic agility drills, as per the Cowboys' official website.

"It's going real good, I think it really couldn't be any better," Overshown told reporters during organized team activities. "If it was better, I'd probably be out there playing right now."

Ad

The linebacker is under contract through 2026, but with two season-ending injuries in three years, questions remain about whether the team will gamble on an early extension or wait.

The Cowboys have a mixed track record in similar situations. Linebacker Jaylon Smith was extended early and never returned to peak form. Offensive tackle Terence Steele also earned a deal after injury but has struggled to regain consistency.

According to a June 21 report from BloggingTheBoys, the team’s dilemma is amplified by Overshown’s upside. If he returns to form late this season or next, his market value could spike, leaving Dallas to either pay now on potential or risk bidding against the open market later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.