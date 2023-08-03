Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs have made headlines after an incident at training camp. A video surfaced of things getting heated between the quarterback and cornerback on the practice field.

Diggs appears to have told Prescott to "shut his b*tch a*s up." In response, the quarterback threw the ball at Diggs as he went back to the huddle.

Former wide receiver Brandon Jacobs took umbrage with the cornerback's loss of composure. Here's how he condemned the action:

"I’d never call my QB out his name like Diggs did. Look so bad on so many levels, looks to me he don’t respect him. Call your franchise QB a B*tch?"

Breaking down Trevon Diggs' frustrations with Dak Prescott

Both Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott are essential to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, and no discipline is expected to be handed out over the infighting. However, the relationship between the two has become something to watch closely.

This could all just be a side effect of how NFL camps are run. Early in the preseason, teams don't have opponents to play and scrimmage against. As such, they play against each other in practice. Coaches will set up scenarios for teams to practice and at that point, it becomes a game and players are very competitive. This opens the door to conflict.

However, it could be down to results on the field. Usually, losing teams will run into the issue of the offense and defense screaming at each other if one is carrying the other for too long. Those types of dust-ups usually occur in October at the earliest, rather than August.

If something bigger is afoot, one could point the finger at the team's struggles to get deeper into the playoffs. This has been a problem for the Cowboys since the Troy Aikman era.

Since then, the team has not reached an NFC Championship game. Once getting into single elimination, Dallas has fallen short. Perhaps with a breakthrough this year, 2024's training camp will be a friendlier place for Dak Prescott.