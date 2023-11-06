Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones delivers verdict on controversial calls from refs in 28-23 loss vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has opened up on the controversial calls from refs in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys were on the road to play the Eagles in their first matchup of the season. It's always a highly-anticipated bout and the game lived up to expectations as it was a back-and-forth game.

However, in the game, there were some missed calls like a roughing passer on Dak Prescott, a controversial pass interference on Stephon Gilmore, and a potential pass interference in the fourth-and-goal pass to Luke Shoonmaker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the result, Jones was asked about the refs and he said there's nothing they can do about it now but would like an explanation on some calls. He said:

"There is not much you can do about the calls afterwards but you do want the clarification on it sometimes as a head coach, but I'm no different than anyone else, sometimes it's gotta be extreme for them to call a hold on Micah because that O-line has got to do something."

Jones added:

"And I'm sure a lot of people feel like a lot of their pass rushers get held more than what's called, but the officials do a great job out there, it's a tough job and a tough position they're put in."

Although Jones wasn't too frustrated with the refs, Dallas Cowboys fans took to social media to blast the refs over the calls and missed calls.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many Cowboys fans believe the refs are the reason why they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys still a playoff team

Despite losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are still 5-3 and in a playoff spot.

Currently, the Cowboys are holding the sixth seed in the NFC. If the season ends today, they would be clashing against the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Dallas is set to host the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cowboys will also get a chance to rematch the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET in Dallas.