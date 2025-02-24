Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones wants to get a quarterback in 2025 NFL Draft: Report

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones has seemingly announced the team's plan to take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft. The Cowboys are left with many important roster decisions to make this offseason, with 25 players eligible for free agency, including both backup quarterbacks.

Jones is also the Cowboys' chief operating officer and the son of the team owner, Jerry Jones. His recent comments indicate that the franchise might reconsider its quarterback direction even with starter Dak Prescott under contract.

The Cowboys executive laid out the team's plans in an interview with The Dallas News on Monday, reported by Pro Football Talk.

"You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft," said Jones. "I don't know where that's going to be. That's why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think."

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

The quarterback situation behind Prescott is especially volatile going into the 2025 season. Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are both set to become unrestricted free agents, with Prescott being the sole quarterback currently under contract for Dallas.

Stephen Jones talks about finding the backup for Cowboys QB1 Dak Prescott

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Stephen Jones cited financial limitations that will impact their backup quarterback plan.

"We just don't know what he's going to cost," Jones said about Cooper Rush, who has proven himself a capable spot starter during his time in Dallas. He added that "unfortunately we do have to go cheap" at the backup quarterback spot because of other budgetary obligations.

On the subject of former first-round draft choice Trey Lance, Stephen Jones intimated the quarterback would look elsewhere after spending two seasons as the Cowboys' third-string QB.

"Probably going to be looking for something different," Jones said.

As the Cowboys evaluate quarterback prospects at this week's NFL combine, Dak Prescott is rehabbing from hamstring surgery that cut short his 2024 season after only eight games. The team ended with a 7-10 record.

Despite this disappointment, Prescott is optimistic about the Cowboys' chances for a championship. In an interview with ESPN on Feb. 12, he commented on the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl:

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them. I don't want to say, 'Check the record,' when the other guy is holding the trophy, right? So credit to them. They've earned it, and they deserve it by all means. But, yeah, [we're] very close."

The quarterback will be playing for his third head coach in 10 years, as Brian Schottenheimer takes over for Mike McCarthy. "Super excited for him, this opportunity," Dak Prescott said of Schottenheimer, who was Dallas' former offensive coordinator.

