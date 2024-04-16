Cowboys fan Undertaker roasts Eagles fanbase for trash talking WWE icon at WrestleMania 40

While The Undertaker received a loud cheer from the Wrestlemania 40 crowd, he’s still in Philadelphia Eagles territory. That’s a top proposition beyond the ring, especially for Dallas Cowboys fans like the iconic professional wrestler.

Therefore, he did hear some trash talk from the fans because there’s no love lost between the NFC East division rivals. During the April 15 episode of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker – born Mark William Calaway – shared his thoughts on the verbal war in Philadelphia.

The wrestling legend responded by commenting on how the 2023 Eagles season went.

“At least we waited until the playoffs to collapse like we always do. Your team went 10-1, got your hopes up, just to completely fall off and collapse.”

Both teams had an unfortunate ending for their 2023 season. The Cowboys earned the second seed, earning them home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round. Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers defeated them convincingly. That defeat extended Dallas’ NFC Championship Game drought to 28 seasons.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles started their season by winning ten of their first eleven games. However, they suffered a monumental collapse, losing six of their last seven games, including their Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team with an inferior regular-season record.

While both teams fell short of their lofty expectations, the Eagles can at least brag about a Super Bowl appearance in the 2022 season. They also won Super Bowl 52 over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Conversely, the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl in 1995 and haven’t returned to the big game since. That’s a miserable outcome that their fans, like the Undertaker, had to endure.

Worst yet, the Cowboys have primarily stayed put during the first wave of free agency while losing key players like Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, and Dorance Armstrong. Eric Kendricks was the only free agent they signed who played for another team last season.

What’s more frustrating is that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about going “all in” in 2024. Meanwhile, the Eagles signed free agent running back Saquon Barkley, defensive end Bryce Huff, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. They also gave DeVonta Smith a three-year, $75 million contract extension.

Why is the Undertaker a fan of the Cowboys, not the Eagles?

Calaway was born in Houston, Texas, on March 24, 1965. At the time, Texas had two professional football teams: the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Oilers. Calaway preferred the Cowboys. The third team in Texas during the 1960s, the Dallas Texans, became the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has been vocal and demonstrative of his support for the Eagles’ bitter rival. He has given pregame interviews for the Cowboys and attended the November 2022 game between his favorite team and the Denver Broncos.

