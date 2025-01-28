The Dallas Cowboys announced their new head coach on Monday. Former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was promoted after Mike McCarthy did not extend his contract. He's the son of Marty Schottenheimer, who coached four teams in the NFL and passed away in 2021.

Cowboys fans were extremely skeptical about the hire. Schottenheimer was part of the previous coaching staff that failed to deliver an NFC Championship Game appearance in five years, and fans were not satisfied with the hiring process. The new head coach also did not inspire confidence that things would change in the franchise.

Cowboys fans were extremely disappointed to see how the franchise explained its process for hiring Schottenheimer during Monday's press conference. But they were even more upset when Stephen Jones "mocked" the fact that the franchise has not made the conference championship in 30 years:

"Absolutely tone deaf," said one NFL fan.

"They win the championship for being the most valuable and embarrassing franchise every year," said one fan.

"Bro, did he just air quote “drought”? Delusional, wow," said another fan.

"Stephen has learned to deflect from the fake GM. Dude has done nothing but fail," a third fan wrote.

Fans upset with Jerry Jones and family: Cowboys haven't made the NFC Championship Game since 1995

On Sunday, the NFC was decided in a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Dallas fans had to endure a tough time, knowing that a rival would represent the conference in the Super Bowl. But their pain runs deeper.

The Eagles made the Super Bowl for the second time in the past three seasons. The Commanders understood they needed to go through a tough rebuild, executed, and are now well-positioned for the future. The Giants suffered in 2024, but they have already won two Super Bowls during this century.

Cowboys fans are upset with Jerry Jones. The owner and general manager runs the franchise as he sees fit, but success during his tenure has been limited to his first years. They have the longest conference championship drought in the NFC, not reaching this stage since 1995.

As Stephen Jones mocks the situation, the fans suffer even more. Dallas finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record and, according to Spotrac, is over the projected salary cap for the 2025 season.

