It wouldn't be an NFL offseason with some sort of headline coming out of the Dallas Cowboys organization. And while it has been quiet, offensive lineman Zack Martin has made sure it hasn't stayed that way.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the superstar offensive lineman would like the Cowboys to take another look at his current contract as he is unhappy with it. Martin reportedly isn't liking that Dallas is moving slowly in making him an improved contract offer.

Naturally, NFL fans have seen this news and have gone after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, saying that he needs to pay who some think is the best guard in football.

"Pay that man his money Jerry," one reddit user posted.

Other NFL fans also gave their thoughts on Zack Martins's contract situation.

Many agree that the Cowboys and Jerry Jones need to get this sorted out and quickly. With Martin a key part of Dallas' offensive line and being so since he was drafted, getting him tied down to a new contract should be top of the offseason priority list.

Zack Martin's contract another one to the list for Cowboys

The Cowboys, with the news of Zack Martin wanting a pay rise, have themselves in quite the situation. Along with Martin, others in Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb are all due for new contracts either this year or next season.

While Dallas has picked up Lamb's fifth-year-option, the others are in need of getting tied down. Prescott is perhaps the biggest domino to fall, as his new contract would ease the salary cap burden he has for next season.

It has been a quiet offseason for Dallas, but with Zack Martin reportedly willing to hold out of training camp, which begins in a few days, the Cowboys potentially have a problem on their hands.

While it is a no-brainer that Martin deserves to be paid like the best lineman in the game, whether Jones will sanction the move is another thing as other star players are due new contracts soon as well.

The next few weeks will be interesting to see who Dallas signs and who they don't.

