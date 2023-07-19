Madden's new Mr. 99 Zack Martin plans to miss Cowboys' training camp amid $7,000,000 contract debacle

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin joined elite company this morning. The Madden series has been revealing their player rankings this week, and announced that Martin will join the 99 club, as he is rated as a 99 in the upcoming game.

Martin may consider sitting out of Cowboys training camp due to his contract. He is currently set to earn $11 million in 2023, which is the eighth-highest for all guards. Joe Thuney, the league's highest-paid guard will make double Martin's salary in 2023, with a $22 million cap hit.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news of Martin potentially holding out:

"Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract and the team’s lack of interest in restructuring it, per sources. Martin believes he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market.

"Martin is scheduled to make about $7 million less this season than the NFL’s top-paid guards."

Zack Martin becomes the third player in Madden 24 to join the 99 club

Zack Martin officially became the third member of Madden 24's 99 club. On Monday, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was named the first 99 overall rated player, boasting the top WR ranking in the video game.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named a 99 player for a record seventh time yesterday.

Today, Martin joins the elite company as the game will release the ratings for offensive linemen today.

Martin has made eight Pro Bowls, has been named to eight All-Pros, and is a member of the 2010 All-Decade team. He certainly deserves to be a part of the elite company that he has joined.

We will see if he reports to Cowboys training camp, and what transpires between now and the start of the 2023 season.

