The Dallas Cowboys were already in a despondent mood heading into Week 11 following their 34-6 hammering at home at the hands of division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. They received more jarring news ahead of their Monday Night Football clash against the Houston Texans.

The team announced on Saturday that cornerback Daron Bland is set to miss the game with a foot injury. To make matters worse, star CeeDee Lamb has reportedly suffered a back injury and is questionable to play on Monday night.

The wide receiver wasn't listed on the team's injury report until Saturday morning, suggesting it's a new ailment.

Cowboys fans on social media were distraught after learning they could be without one of their best defensive players and their top offensive threat. They demanded that the team give up on the season and try to get a high draft pick to ensure they are in the optimal spot to land Colorado Buffaloes superstar and Heisman Trophy contender Travis Hunter.

"WE HAVE SEEN ENOUGH!! GET TRAVIS HUNTER TO THE DALLAS COWBOYS NOW!!" one fan said.

Some Cowboys fans are seemingly excited about the prospect of their team losing most, if not all, of their eight games:

"Oh we [in] full Tank mode," another fan wrote.

"LOSE EVERY GAME. TANK TANK TANK." One fan said.

"Embrace the tank Cowboys nation," another fan added.

Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders to the Cowboys in 2025?

Travis Hunter may not be the only Buffaloes star on their way to Dallas. Prior to the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium on Friday night, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin suggested on the pre-fight show that he'd persuade Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to hire Deion Sanders as the franchise's new head coach. He said:

"Everybody loves Mike [Tyson], but everybody loves and respects Jake [Paul] also for what he's done here. To have an ability to not go the normal route and still end up right here. You give him respect. I give him respect like I give my great guy Deion Sanders, who didn't go the normal route. Who I'm gonna be in Jerry's ear about later. That's just something else we're talking about." - H/T ProFootballTalk

The former Cowboys cornerback suggested he wasn't too keen on leaving the Buffaloes, but the rumors refuse to go away. If Dallas is in a position to draft Hunter, perhaps Sanders would consider swapping college football for the NFL next year.

