Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Dallas Cowboys after a year with the New England Patriots, and he has a new number. Elliott previously wore No. 21 for Dallas and then switched to No. 15 for the Patriots.

After initially thinking that Zeke would re-take the No. 21 jersey, Elliott will take the No. 15 from Trey Lance (who now goes to No. 19). Elliott wore No. 15 throughout his Ohio State career.

Of course, fans gave their thoughts on the news, with one posting:

"Got to get that jersey money."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Elliott wearing No. 15 for the Cowboys.

"Big middle finger to those Dallas Fans who were hoping to reuse the old jersey," one fan posted.

"Smart cuz then his fans needa buy new jerseys," another posted.

"Jerry probably knows everyone already owns a 21 Zeke jersey and that he can make a lot of money if Zeke wears 15," another wrote.

"This gotta be a Jerry Jones jersey sales play," one fan wrote.

Other fans took the news of Elliott wearing No. 15 and leaving 21 vacant as a sign that Dallas will re-sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

"Must be about to resign Gilly," one fan posted.

"He's coming back," another fan wrote.

"Must mean they are close to a deal with Gilly," one fan wrote.

"Gilly coming back," one fan posted.

So, Cowboys fans have their thoughts about Ezekiel Elliott coming back to Dallas and now that he has a new number, fans hope that he can get close to his Pro Bowl form for Mike McCarthy's offense.

Ezekiel Elliott RB1 in Dallas?

With Ezekiel Elliott returning to the Cowboys, the running back depth chart looks different.

Zeke, as it stands, will be the starter, and others like Rico Dowdle, Hunter Luepke, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis will battle it out for the backup roles.

Of course, there is still plenty of time this offseason for Dallas to add another running back it feels is better than the ones on its current roster.

However, given how the Cowboys' offseason plans have played out, it feels like the organization is content with its options as things stand.

Ezekiel Elliott returning is great for the nostalgia, and even more so now that he is wearing No. 15, but is his return what Dallas needed in a year when quarterback Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy are fighting for their jobs?

Time will tell.