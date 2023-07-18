Tony Pollard, like most of his fellow running backs in the league, is reportedly not receiving an extension come the 2023 season. But apparently, Cowboys fans are happy with the move.

On Monday, the NFL's 4:00 PM deadline for franchise-tagged players expired, and multiple running backs like Pollard were among those not extended by their respective teams.

Pollard's case was perhaps the most surprising, as, unlike Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, he accepted his tag without protest, and the Dallas Cowboys are most likely expected to replace it with a new contract.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN



Pollard - the No. 9 running back according to our execs/coaches/scouts poll - is due $10.1M on a tag he signed in March. The #Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard, barring a late change, are not expected to reach a deal by Monday’s 4 p.m. franchise tag deadline, per sources.Pollard - the No. 9 running back according to our execs/coaches/scouts poll - is due $10.1M on a tag he signed in March.

But for some Redditors, this is a smart move, as they think the franchise would rather avoid another rehash of the Ezekiel Elliott situation:

"Fine with me, giving that contract to Zeke was a mistake. I'm glad to see we aren't repeating it."

Analysts' take on Dallas Cowboys keeping Tony Pollard's franchise tag

Fans are not the only ones who favor Tony Pollard's franchise tag. David Helman, a Cowboys Insider for Fox Sports, also supports the move.

He said:

"It honestly seems like a rare win-win for club and player. Sure, it's understandable that players rarely like the franchise tag because it doesn't offer long-term security.

"But for Pollard, who was a fourth-round pick, the tag will pay nearly triple his career earnings. On top of that, the running-back market is currently as dire as it's ever looked.

He further compared Pollard's rather advantageous situation to that of two of the year's biggest free-agent signings at the position:

"Miles Sanders and David Montgomery are the only backs in the league who secured more guaranteed money this year than Pollard's $10.09 million.

"And even with those guarantees, those guys are playing for roughly $6 million per season on their new deals — a paltry number compared to top free agents at other positions.

"So Pollard gets a sizable paycheck for a modern running back — however unfortunate that might be — with a chance to cash in again next spring. And the Cowboys, for the first time since signing Ezekiel Elliott to an ill-fated mega extension in 2019, have flexibility at the position."

Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool, co-hosts of 'Locked On Cowboys', also believe that it will be better for the two sides to wait until 2024 before discussing an extension:

"It honestly is a good deal for both sides to wait on this. The Cowboys because they want to see if there is a floor to where this running back market is falling.

"And for Tony Pollard, it's hope against hope that the running back market rebounds or something changes that makes it more palatable for him to sign a deal, though I can't say I see a future where that's happening anytime soon."

