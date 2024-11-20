Mike McCarthy is at the most critical juncture of his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. The team has sunk from three straight 12-5 records and regular postseason contention to 3-7 and their first playoff absence since his 6-10 debut in 2020.

But even more debilitating, he has a worrying quarterback situation. With Dak Prescott done for the 2024 season with a hamstring injury, he has gone with Cooper Rush, who has lost both of his starts so far.

But despite that, McCarthy still has confidence in the long-time backup. On Tuesday, he announced Rush as the starter over Trey Lance for Sunday's matchup at the Washington Commanders:

There was much anger and confusion in the aftermath of McCarthy's QB decision:

"This is not a serious football team"

"What was the point of using a 4th rd pick for Lance?" another fan said, referencing the Cowboys' trade with the 49ers last year.

More of the Cowboys fans' frustration can be seen below:

"Dude just play Lance," one begged.

"Can’t believe his stubbornness," another groaned.

McCarthy's decision to stay with Rush is in line with Jerry Jones' comments on Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, wherein he warned his team against playing Lance:

“I want to give our team the very best chance it can — in all phases — to be successful. So, we’re going to go here with the quarterback that gives us the best chance to win the game.”

Mike McCarthy discusses what went wrong in Cowboys' 34-10 loss vs. Texans

It was already bad enough that a piece of AT&T Stadium's retractable roof collapsed before the Cowboys' MNF game against the intrastate Houston Texans.

Then the actual play began, and Texans running back Joe Mixon proceeded to torch the Dallas defense with 109 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. The Houston defense also played its part, intercepting Cooper Rush once and forcing a fumble on him that they returned for a touchdown.

After that rout, Mike McCarthy was simply dumbfounded. This, he thought, would not happen again after similar embarrassments at home against the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. Speaking to the press afterward, he tried to dissect what went wrong:

“Our problem isn’t effort. It’s not ever during the week. I haven’t seen that. We’re not making critical plays. I’m disappointed. I’m frustrated for our guys because I know how much they put into this. We just got to keep banging away here.”

He continued by attacking his offensive line for allowing the aforementioned fumble touchdown:

“We’re not teaching linemen to carry the ball. That’s twice now. That’s obviously a big play in the game. We need to fall on the ball.”

The Cowboys' next game will be against the Commanders on Sunday. It will kick off at 1 PM ET on Fox.

