"Shannon Sharpe is full of BS, but gotta admit he’s right on this one" - Cowboys fans agree Ezekiel Elliott's stock has fallen dramatically 

Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the better running backs since entering the NFL, but questions of a drop-off in production have risen.

Shannon Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end and co-host of Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, feels otherwise. Sharpe didn't list the Dallas Cowboys running back in his top 10 players at that position.

Fans of the team took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Sharpe's ranking of Elliott.

This Dallas fan agreed with the Undisputed co-host and his thoughts on the running back:

Another Cowboys fan said the running back was expensive and wouldn't be an issue otherwise. Note that Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract with the team back in September 2019:

One fan felt that Tony Pollard looked like a better back for Dallas than the fourth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft:

The former Ohio State running back was a top-five back for the first four weeks of last season before getting hurt, according to this fan:

The running back and his best years are behind him, but he can still make an impact this season, as per another fan:

Some fans noted that Elliott's regression is inevitable, considering he is a seven-year running back:

This fan stated that the running back was going downhill and that the team must limit his touches and involve Pollard more:

Another fan tried to be objective, noting that Elliott was a top-10 running back with the ball in his hands but mentioned that it was a mistake to pay him:

Ezekiel Elliott and his NFL career

Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots

Elliott was the NFL Rookie of the Year in the 2016-17 season, leading the league in carries (322), rushing yards (1,631 yards), and rushing yards per game (108.7 yards).

The running back led the NFL in rushing yards per game for the next two seasons: 98.3 yards in 2017-18 and 95.6 yards in 2018-19. In the latter season, he also led the league in rushing yards (1,434) and carries (304).

Since the 2018-19 season, his carries have dropped along with rushing yards per game. Last season, he had a career-low in carries (237), 1,002 yards rushing, and 10 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen how the 26-year-old running back's career progresses now that he shares the backfield with the emerging Pollard in the 2022-23 season.

