Cowboys free agency rumors: Ezekiel Elliott eyes reunion, Dalvin Cook shows interest as team prepares to build backfield

The Dallas Cowboys have been relatively quiet during the first wave of free agency, with Eric Kendricks being their only new signing. One vulnerable roster spot is running back after Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans.

But as Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported, the team plans to rebuild their backfield. It’s no secret Dallas will select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, as he wrote on March 26:

“It appears all but certain Dallas will select a running back next month during the draft’s second or third day, which together span the second to seventh rounds. That rookie would project for rotational touches as part of a larger backfield committee.”

However, they plan to support the incoming rookie rusher by signing a proven veteran. Gehlken revealed that two-time All-Pro Ezekiel Elliott and four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook are two options that are getting much interest from the league’s most valuable franchise.

Elliott is no stranger to wearing the Cowboys uniform. The team made him the fourth overall selection in the 2016 draft, and he played his first seven seasons with the NFC East squad. In 2019, he signed a six-year, $90 million extension after posting his career high in rushing yards (1,434) with six touchdowns.

However, his declining performance and massive cap hit prompted Dallas to release him during the 2023 offseason. He finished only two of six seasons under his mega-extension.

Elliott played for the New England Patriots last season, tallying 184 carries for 642 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook played for the New York Jets and the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, finishing with 75 carries for 237 yards in 16 games. Before that season, he had four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the team that picked him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

In planning to sign Elliott or Cook, Dallas must create more cap room to accommodate their contract. Over The Cap shows they have around $5.1 million left to spend before hitting the $255.4 million salary cap.

However, that’s barely enough money to sign all their draft picks. The Cowboys have seven selections in the 2024 draft, including compensatory picks in the fifth and sixth rounds.

Cowboys’ current running back rotation

With Pollard playing for another team, Rico Dowdle will likely be their top running back, barring any additions. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal this offseason to remain with Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys also have Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner under contract. According to Spotrac, they will count for a combined $4,103,334 against the cap.