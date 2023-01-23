Cowboys' free agents 2023: Dallas set to lose multiple stars in the offseason

The Dallas Cowboys are still licking their wounds after the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday. In a game that many say the Cowboys were good enough to win, self-inflicted wounds and the same things that plagued them during the season came home to roost.

Now, with the season over, attention turns to the offseason and the many decisions that owner Jerry Jones and his front office will have to make.

One such decision is which free agents the Cowboys will stick with and which they will cast aside. Well, there's a lot of players who are free agents this offseason for Dallas – in fact, 24 players and some are stars of the team.

Cooper Rush, Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz, Terence Steele, Donovan Wilson, Carlos Watkins, C.J. Goodwin, Anthony Brown and Leighton Vander Esch are all set to test the market this offseason.

All of them were a big reason why Dalals made it to the postseason, with Wilson and Vander Esch being the leading guys on defense along with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

After yet another failed season for Dallas, salt could be rubbed into the wounds if the Cowboys lose a host of stars that are crucial to the team's success.

Which free agents should the Cowboys aim to keep?

With such a big list, the idea that Dallas can keep all of those on the free agent list is nearly zero, but can we pinpoint a few that Jerry Jones should make a concerted effort to keep?

There are only a handful. Running back Tony Pollard showed how valuable he is to the Dallas offense. After he left the game against the 49ers, the offense ceased to function.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch proved why he was a first-round selection and is crucial to Dan Quinn's defense. So is Donovan Wilson, who had an outstanding season. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was also a good midseason pickup and helped the run defense and should be an option.

Offensive lineman Terence Steele was a pillar for Dak Prescott this season. With Steele a restricted free agent, he can sign an offer sheet with any team, but Dallas can match that offer as they have the first right of refusal. Steele should be sticking around.

Connon McGovern and C.J. Goodwin are two more who Dallas should look at keeping, but the harsh reality is that not everyone is able to be kept on the roster.

