  Cowboys' George Pickens claps back over narrative around WR "never having fun" with teammates



By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 09, 2025 05:20 GMT
NFL: SEP 21 Cowboys at Bears - Source: Getty


George Pickens clapped back at the narrative that he never has fun with his teammates on the field, playing the game of football.

While speaking with The Athletic's Jon Machota, he stated that he is enjoying his time so far with the Dallas Cowboys this season.

"Cowboys WR George Pickens on how much fun he's having: 'I feel like I'm having fun. That's the thing, I feel like I was always having fun. I just feel like the narrative never showed me having fun. I feel like right now it's a good thing for the team.'" Machota tweeted
"He seems to have a signature handshake with every player on the team. He says there are about 40. No problem remembering them all, 'We see each other every day. They'll definitely remind me if I forget."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pickens spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In May, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft and a seventh-rounder in the 2027 NFL draft.

Despite being a newcomer, George Pickens quickly established himself as a key part of Brian Schottenheimer's offense. In five games, the wide receiver has recorded 357 yards and five touchdowns receiving as the Cowboys put up a 2-2-1 record.

Initially, when Pickens was traded to the Cowboys, there were concerns about his character and behavior on the field. Last season, he was fined by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct for finger gunning the crowd during the Steelers' game against the Bengals.

This resulted in head coach Mike Tomlin also coming forward to state that the wide receiver needed to develop his maturity on and off the field.

George Pickens shares his thoughts on the Cowboys' Week 4 tie with the Packers

In Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys ended their showdown with the Packers with a 40-40 tie.

In the post-game press conference, the wide receiver revealed how he did not know that NFL games could end in a tie. Pickens believed that the game would continue until one team was crowned as the winner.

"I've never been a part of a tie in my life," Pickens said. "I didn't even know football worked like that. I thought we just would start another quarter right now and keep going. But a tie? That's a first time, yeah."

Against the Packers, George Pickens had eight receptions for 134 yards and two receiving touchdowns. This was his best performance so far this season with the Cowboys. They are next scheduled to take on the Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika










