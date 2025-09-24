Cowboys GM Jerry Jones explains logic behind delaying Micah Parsons trade to Packers

Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones has come forward to explain Micah Parsons' late trade to the Green Bay Packers. After weeks of failed negotiation attempts for a new contract, the linebacker requested a trade on August 1. On August 28, they finalized a trade with the Packers and gave up Parsons for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Ad

On the "103.5 The Fan", Jerry Jones explained that he wanted to maximize the four-time Pro Bowler's trade value. This is why he did not decide on trading him before April.

"We needed this timing," Jones said as per PFT. "We needed to be right here at the beginning of the season in my mind to get the highest value. I heard people talking about, 'Well why didn't you trade him back before the draft?'"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Because draft picks become the most valuable timing wise, you can have them in the offseason before the draft. That's when the pick becomes much more valuable and the player becomes less valuable."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Micah Parsons spent four seasons with the Cowboys after being drafted 12th overall in 2021. During this time, he played in 63 regular-season games for the team and recorded 256 total tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 112 quarterback hits.

Ad

The linebacker also agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $188 million after his trade to the Packers. This made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. So far, Micah Parsons has played in all three games for his new team and helped them to a 2-1 record. In Week 3, they suffered a 13-10 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love opens up about Micah Parsons trade

On Wednesday, Love made an appearance on "The Rich Eisen" show. During this interview, he shared his thoughts on Parsons joining the Packers before the start of the 2025 season.

Ad

Love stated that he was shocked by the developments in the linebacker's contract saga that ultimately resulted in him landing in Green Bay.

"I've been telling Micah that it'd be fun to come play with the Green Bay Packers, come over here," Love said (Timestamp-3:50). "But you know, I really, I didn't know any of that might really come true. Obviously, Micah was in some contract negotiations and different things like that."

Ad

"So, you really never know how those things are going to play out once you start holding out. I didn't really think it was a possibility that they would trade a player like him. So, obviously, when it all went down, I had questions as well. I saw the conspiracies and the rumors, something like that."

Ad

Micah Parsons will return to AT&T Stadium in Week 4. What kind of reception do you think fans will show him on Sept. 28?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.