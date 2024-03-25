Cowboys GM Jerry Jones takes bold stance on Dak Prescott delivering Super Bowl win despite playoff struggles

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have had a pleasant postseason run in recent years. In fact, the team hasn't been to an NFC Championship game in 29 years, with their last appearance coming in 1995. But Jerry Jones isn't losing hope in their franchise quarterback delivering a Super Bowl win.

Jones was present in Orlando for the NFL's annual league meeting. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Cowboys owner said the team will be leaning on Dak Prescott to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

“I think there are a handful or more of quarterbacks playing who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win a Super Bowl,’’ Jones said, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I think Dak is one of them. I’m firm there. He’s one of the ones who can.’’

Dak Prescott has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016 and the furthest they've reached in the playoffs, in his eight season as the starting quarterback, is the divisional round. The 30-year-old has two postseason wins in his NFL career.

Prescott's extension will be the talk of the offseason. With no ability to franchise tag the 30-year-old, lack of an extension before the season would mean Cowboys are risking losing Prescott in the free agency in 2025 and taking on over $40 million in dead cap.

Jerry Jones leaning on Dak Prescott to do more with less in 2024

The Cowboys had a strong roster that went 12-5 in the past three years. However, losing six starters in free agency has brought in heavy criticism.

But Jerry Jones is confident the team can do more with less, and it all boils down to Dak Prescott.

“I think we’re going to be as close going in as we’ve been with the last three teams, with Dak," Jones said. "With Dak."

“How can you say that, you ask? Well, do you still have (CeeDee) Lamb out there? Do you still have that tight end threat? Do you still have some really good players on defense?

“Now, can you manage to stop the run better than you did the last couple of years? It’s down to those kind of things.’’

The Cowboys still have CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Zach Martin on the roster, who are among the best at what they do. But adding more weapons always helps the quarterback and the team.

Heading into the draft and the long offseason ahead, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will have lots of questions to answer, starting with Dak Prescott's contract extension.