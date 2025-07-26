Cowboys great Dez Bryant drops 1-word reaction as Dak Prescott shares candid take on Micah Parsons' contract situation

There has been some turbulence in Dallas. Cowboys star Micah Parsons is seeking an extension that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. He's negotiating to sign a new deal, but the franchise hasn't offered him his desired contract.Dak Prescott addressed Parsons' situation, and former Dallas wide receiver Dez Bryant agreed with the quarterback's take.After the Cowboys' training camp on Friday, Prescott had a press conference. He talked about Parsons' contract holdout and said that it has become common these days, as he was in a similar situation last year. Prescott believes that his teammate deserves to get paid.&quot;He’s a great teammate, showing up, obviously not just on the field and being focused, but whether it be in the camaraderie, hanging out, dinner,&quot; Prescott said. &quot;He’s not just doing it to sign off and say, ‘Hey, Jerry, look at me.’ He wants to be out there practicing. And honestly, I’m glad he’s not. He can’t do that to himself. That’s the business of it.“That’s the business of a holdout, so I do think he’s taken some great steps with being here. I don’t know if there’s a correct way to handle it, to be honest with you. I will say that I think he deserves to get paid. I think he should get paid, and, ultimately going off the history of what I’ve seen, he will get paid. Hopefully, it’s sooner than later.”Bryant posted a one-word response on X.&quot;Yea,&quot; Bryant tweeted.Micah Parsons takes a shot at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the middle of his contract disputeDespite not signing a new contract yet, Micah Parsons is still doing his on-field duties. The defensive end attended the Cowboys' recent training camp and performed to the best of his abilities. After Friday's session, he talked to the media and took a shot at Jerry Jones. He said that he's doing the negotiations for himself and his team, not the team owner.&quot;I don't know,&quot; Parsons said. &quot;We'll see. We'll just see how long things take you know. I want to be here. At the end of the day, they sign the checks. Let's see if they want me to be here. I'm doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn't for Jerry.&quot;It'll be interesting to see if both sides come to an agreement soon, as the start of the 2025 NFL season is near.