Cowboys great Emmitt Smith calls out “bigger problems” beyond drafting Ashton Jeanty

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith had a blunt description of the issues the team is facing. After 30 years without a Super Bowl win, the Cowboys are still the highest-valued franchise in the NFL, but their success on the field is nonexistent.

During an interview with RG, Smith discussed the possibility of the Cowboys drafting star running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. While admitting that Jeanty is a solid prospect, Smith said the Cowboys' problems go beyond adding a running back to the roster.

“I think if they do that, they hurt themselves,” Smith said of the Cowboys potentially drafting Jeanty at No. 12 in the 2025 NFL draft. “No disrespect to Ashton Jeanty, but at the end of the day, we have bigger problems than just having a running game.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emmitt went deeper into those issues, saying the organization has an identity crisis. The three-time Super Bowl champion said they need to come to terms with what type of organization they want to be and work to achieve that.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“They have to look deep within themselves and really figure out who they want, what they want and what the organization wants to be,” Smith added.

“They need to go back through history and see what has made the organization what it is and why people love the organization. I'm talking about going back through Tom Landry, Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett, Drew Pearson and the doomsday defense and what made that team and what made that organization special.”

Former NFL QB says Cowboys players could publicly criticize the team's lack of major moves

Besides Emmitt Smith, Dan Orlovsky shared his opinion on the Dallas Cowboys' offseason moves. The former Detroit Lions quarterback said players might be unhappy about the current state of the team and some could voice their unhappiness if they feel they don't have enough to compete.

The Dallas Cowboys fired Mike McCarthy after a 7-10 season and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, but after being linked with Deion Sanders, Kellen Moore, Pete Carroll, and Jason Witten, to name a few, plenty of fans disagreed with this decision.

After a season dealing with injuries to Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys couldn't win more than seven games. They missed the playoffs and will enter the 2025 campaign with more doubts than certainties. Time will tell if Jerry Jones can keep everybody happy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.