Cowboys Hall of Famer warns players of impending 'culture shock' with Mike Zimmer on board

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Team Name Generator
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Depth Charts
  • Player Guessing Game
  • Stat Leaders
  • Standings
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • 2024 Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Football Guide
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Cowboys Hall of Famer warns players of impending 'culture shock' with Mike Zimmer on board

Cowboys Hall of Famer warns players of impending 'culture shock' with Mike Zimmer on board

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 28, 2024 15:14 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

Mike Zimmer rejoined the Dallas Cowboys after 18 years. The current roster is unaware of the methodologies of the new defensive coordinator. As Zimmer prepares to take charge at AT&T Stadium, the former Cowboys icon has put up a beware sign for the players in the locker room.

DeMarcus Ware was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. The linebacker played eight seasons for the Cowboys before winning the Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. During Ware’s first two seasons with the Cowboys, Mike Zimmer was the DC, and he knows him well.

Ware appeared on ‘The Doomsday Podcast’ and made a gloomy prediction for the athletes. The host asked the nine-time Pro Bowler whether the Dallas Cowboys locker room was in for a culture shock and Hall of Famer Ware emphatically responded, “They are”.

also-read-trending Trending
“With Zimmer, the atmosphere of the Cowboys is going to change," Ware said. "Not just from the practice field and the games, it's going to change in the locker room and from who's leading, who's having ownership over the team and what are we doing on our spare time.”

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

The 2008 and 2010 NFL sacks leader also leaned in to warn the Cowboys team as to the kind of change that is in store for them.

“We're not playing pool, we're not playing arcade games, we’re not getting haircuts; we're studying film, and everybody is in there at the same time we might have a donut from time to time but it's all about football when it comes to Zimmer," Ware said.
youtube-cover

Mike Zimmer replaced Dan Quinn, the second-most successful DC in the history of the Cowboys, with a record of 36-15 in three seasons. Quinn has now taken the top coaching job at the Washington Commanders.

Mike Zimmer's history with the Cowboys

Mike Zimmer started his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys in 1994 and rose through the ranks. After serving as the defensive coordinator for seven seasons, from 2000 to 2006, Zimmer left to join other teams.

Mike Zimmer served as the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings for eight years and then transitioned to consultant jobs for college football. However, from this season on, he is making his NFL return with the team where it all began for him.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी