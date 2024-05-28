Cowboys Hall of Famer warns players of impending 'culture shock' with Mike Zimmer on board

Mike Zimmer rejoined the Dallas Cowboys after 18 years. The current roster is unaware of the methodologies of the new defensive coordinator. As Zimmer prepares to take charge at AT&T Stadium, the former Cowboys icon has put up a beware sign for the players in the locker room.

DeMarcus Ware was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. The linebacker played eight seasons for the Cowboys before winning the Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. During Ware’s first two seasons with the Cowboys, Mike Zimmer was the DC, and he knows him well.

Ware appeared on ‘The Doomsday Podcast’ and made a gloomy prediction for the athletes. The host asked the nine-time Pro Bowler whether the Dallas Cowboys locker room was in for a culture shock and Hall of Famer Ware emphatically responded, “They are”.

“With Zimmer, the atmosphere of the Cowboys is going to change," Ware said. "Not just from the practice field and the games, it's going to change in the locker room and from who's leading, who's having ownership over the team and what are we doing on our spare time.”

The 2008 and 2010 NFL sacks leader also leaned in to warn the Cowboys team as to the kind of change that is in store for them.

“We're not playing pool, we're not playing arcade games, we’re not getting haircuts; we're studying film, and everybody is in there at the same time we might have a donut from time to time but it's all about football when it comes to Zimmer," Ware said.

Mike Zimmer replaced Dan Quinn, the second-most successful DC in the history of the Cowboys, with a record of 36-15 in three seasons. Quinn has now taken the top coaching job at the Washington Commanders.

Mike Zimmer's history with the Cowboys

Mike Zimmer started his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys in 1994 and rose through the ranks. After serving as the defensive coordinator for seven seasons, from 2000 to 2006, Zimmer left to join other teams.

Mike Zimmer served as the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings for eight years and then transitioned to consultant jobs for college football. However, from this season on, he is making his NFL return with the team where it all began for him.

