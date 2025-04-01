Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer says Eagles' tush-push play "looks a lot like" a rugby play

Brian Schottenheimer is preparing for his first season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. While attending his first league meeting as head coach in Palm Beach this week, Schottenheimer was asked about the idea of possibly banning the tush push.

The rookie head coach said that he wasn't concerned about whether it would be banned but rather how his team needs to find a way to stop it.

"If it stays, it stays, and we all have to figure out a way to stop it. It's maybe not the most beautiful play I've ever seen. I don't watch much rugby, but it looks a lot like that," Schottenheimer said in a post on Tuesday.

Finding a way to stop the tush push will be easier said than done for Brian Schottenheimer and his Cowboys. The play has seen a level of success that led to it being considered for a ban now. While proponents on both sides make strong arguments for their positions, the verdict will likely come down to a general vote.

Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys stopping the tush push on the field starts with a strong team

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about his thought process heading into the 2025 NFL draft. He said that with the 12th pick, a team is always looking for a game-changer and someone who can help ensure the team doesn't pick high again next season.

His comments insinuated that a wide receiver or a corner could be at the top of the list for the Cowboys heading into night one of the NFL draft.

"You're looking for guys that can influence the game," Schottenheimer told reporters. "How do you influence the game? You rush the quarterback and you get sacks, strip sacks, fumbles, whatever it is ... Look at it this way, you build it from the outside in. So, you've got corners, receivers, they get isolated one-on-one. Pass rushers, tackles, they get isolated one-on-one."

As NFL fans are well aware, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is typically one of the deciding factors in whom the team will draft. It remains to be seen if Schottenheimer's draft philosophy is taken into consideration.

