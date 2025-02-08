"Roger Goodell doesn't like Tush Push" - Insider makes feelings known on potential ban of Eagles' "Brotherly Shove" play

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell might be displeased with the Philadelphia Eagles' signature Tush Push play. The controversial "Tush Push" continues to spark debate about its place in modern football.

On Friday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," NFL insider Dianna Russini discussed Goodell's stance on potentially banning the "brotherly shove" play.

"I was told that Goodell actually is the one who doesn't love it," Russini said. "It's not one of his favorite plays and you know he never outwardly said anything to the competition committee like, 'I want this banned.' But the people in the room were reading it.

"When the commissioner doesn't like something usually everyone likes to abide. They decided last year though we're going to stick with this, let's give it another year and they'll go back to the drawing table here in the competition committee will discuss it again." (1:31)

The Eagles' success rate in Tush Push attempts tells the story - 92.6% in 2022, 83.3% in 2023 and 82.4% this season.

Eagles' Tush Push dominance

Eagles center Cam Jurgens highlighted why the play generates such frustration. The combination of massive offensive linemen and quarterback Jalen Hurts' power makes it almost impossible to defend.

"It's like a truck with four-wheel drive," Jurgens said on Friday (via CBS Sports). "Just about two teams can do it at the clip we can."

The Eagles deploy 697 pounds of blocking power through left tackle Jordan Mailata (365 pounds) and guard Landon Dickerson (332 pounds).

The Tush Push play's effectiveness reached comical proportions in the NFC championship game. The Commanders committed three consecutive penalties trying to stop it, prompting officials to threaten awarding an automatic touchdown to Philadelphia.

Despite Goodell's reported concerns, the competition committee chose to keep the play legal for 2024. They implemented one change. Players pushing the quarterback must stand at least one yard behind him to reduce injury risk.

The Eagles have converted 38 of 47 attempts this season, including playoffs. Of their nine failures, they succeeded on the next play eight times. Head coach Nick Sirianni once captured the play's impact perfectly: "Every first down is first-and-9."

