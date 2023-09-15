Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy reveals Aaron Donald-esque strategy for Micah Parsons to dominate in NFL

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys defense starred in the franchise's Week 1 win over the New York Giants. The team won the game by 40-0, and the defense made life hell for Daniel Jones.

Parsons is in the third year of his NFL career, and many have often compared him with Lawrence Taylor. He is seen as a generational talent, who many think will end up as an all-time great.

Recently, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talked about how they prepare their defensive star heading into the games. To make Parsons ready for action on game days, the Cowboys often double and triple-team him during practice.

This is a similar approach to what the Los Angeles Rams have also done with Aaron Donald. Both the defensive players face similar situations during the actual game, and due to this, their respective teams are doing effective drills during the practices.

Here's what McCarthy said:

“I think he’s handled it very well. I think he clearly understands the impact he makes for our defense, the opportunities he creates for others, he’s very much in tune with that."

"Frankly, just to make him feel at home, we triple-teamed him today on the last play of game segment. It’s just something he’s going to be dealing with the rest of his career.”

Micah Parsons could win DPOY this season

Micah Parsons

With what everyone saw in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys arguably have the best defense in the league. If Micah Parsons continues to dominate as he did in Week 1, he could possibly win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

Last season, he recorded 42 solo tackles, 23 assists, 13.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries in 17 games. His numbers are likely to get better this season, and that will put him in a great position to challenge the likes of Nick Bosa, Chris Jones, and T.J. Watt for the DPOY award.