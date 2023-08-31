Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy stresses what Trey Lance needs to work on after surprise trade  

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made his feelings clear on Trey Lance's potential this week.

Speaking to reporters for the second time after the Cowboys pulled the trigger on a surprise trade for the former third overall pick, McCarthy said:

“We have a quarterback meeting room area. He’s pretty much kind of taken it over. The grease boards look like ‘Beautiful Mind.’ …We just need to work on the extra things, particularly in the area of footwork.”

What did the Cowboys trade for Trey Lance?

With the San Francisco 49ers slotting in Lance as QB3 at best on their depth chart, the franchise agreed to his wishes to seek out a trade.

The Cowboys, in turn, gave up a mere fourth-round pick to bring Trey Lance to town.

49ers GM John Lynch said after the preseason finale:

"We took a shot and it didn't work out. We own that. We take accountability for it. His story is still very much unwritten. I'm excited for Trey. Dallas stepped up and really wanted him."

Interestingly, infamous former Bills wide receiver O.J. Simpson was among the first to prod the Cowboys to trade for Trey Lance. After Dallas brought the former third overall pick to town, Simpson said on Twitter:

"This morning I called it. We talked about landing spots for Trey Lance, and I said it this morning, Dallas would be a good landing spot for him. And he went to Dallas."

Dallas Cowboys depth chart after Trey Lance trade

The Cowboys' starting QB will, of course, be Dak Prescott this season.

Cooper Rush is expected to be QB2 on the Cowboys' depth chart considering Dallas is in win-now mode.

Will Grier was pencilled in as QB3. However, the Cowboys cut Grier, who later landed on the Bengals' practice squad. Lance will now effectively sit behind Cooper Rush in the grand scheme of things.

