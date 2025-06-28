  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cowboys icon Dez Bryant drops 4-word message over Knicks reported interest in Dawn Staley for head coach role

Cowboys icon Dez Bryant drops 4-word message over Knicks reported interest in Dawn Staley for head coach role

By Orlando Silva
Published Jun 28, 2025 20:54 GMT
Cowboys icon Dez Bryant drops 4-word message over Knicks reported interest in Dawn Staley for head coach role (image credit: IMAGN)
Cowboys icon Dez Bryant drops 4-word message over Knicks reported interest in Dawn Staley for head coach role (image credit: IMAGN)

Dallas Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reacted to an NBA rumor that's gotten a lot of attention on Saturday. The New York Knicks are still looking for a new head coach following Tom Thibodeau's firing after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference finals.

Ad

After trying to interview multiple coaches under contract, such as Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka and Chris Finch, the Knicks put their attention on other candidates, with Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown, who were fired last season by the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, respectively, being mentioned among their candidates.

Besides these two, one of the best women's college basketball coaches appears to be on the Knicks' radar. Dawn Staley, coming off a national championship game appearance with the South Carolina Gamecocks, is reportedly another candidate on the Knicks' file.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Saturday, Dez Bryant reacted to the rumor on X, expressing his excitement to see the three-time national champion coach take over Madison Square Garden.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This would go crazy!!! 🔥" Bryant tweeted.
Ad

In 25 years as a head coach, first with Temple and then with South Carolina, Dawn Staley has posted a 647-190 record, including three national championships (2017, 2022 and 2024) with the Gamecocks.

It's mandatory to say that only a New York Knicks fan account on X reported this. No other insider has reported any interest in Staley from the New Yorkers.

In the past, Becky Hammon was mentioned as a potential candidate to become the first-ever female head coach in NBA history. She then joined the Las Vegas Aces, winning two titles with the team in 2022 and 2023.

Ad

Dez Bryant weighs in on Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz drama

On Wednesday, Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Ace Bailey was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Bailey was reportedly against certain teams drafting him, including the Jazz. His selection drew a lot of attention, as fans speculated what would happen with him.

Not even after his representative said he wasn't unhappy to play for the Jazz, rumors and speculation continue to surround Bailey.

Ad

Dez Bryant shared his two cents on this situation. He reacted to a video showing Bailey's agent, Omar Cooper, shared by "Hoop Herald" on X.

"Somebody go save Ace Bailey man.. hell naw 😂." he said on Friday.

Not even Dez Bryant could stay quiet after learning who was advising Ace Bailey.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications