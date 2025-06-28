Cowboys icon Dez Bryant drops 4-word message over Knicks reported interest in Dawn Staley for head coach role

Dallas Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reacted to an NBA rumor that's gotten a lot of attention on Saturday. The New York Knicks are still looking for a new head coach following Tom Thibodeau's firing after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference finals.
After trying to interview multiple coaches under contract, such as Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka and Chris Finch, the Knicks put their attention on other candidates, with Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown, who were fired last season by the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, respectively, being mentioned among their candidates.
Besides these two, one of the best women's college basketball coaches appears to be on the Knicks' radar. Dawn Staley, coming off a national championship game appearance with the South Carolina Gamecocks, is reportedly another candidate on the Knicks' file.
On Saturday, Dez Bryant reacted to the rumor on X, expressing his excitement to see the three-time national champion coach take over Madison Square Garden.
"This would go crazy!!! 🔥" Bryant tweeted.
In 25 years as a head coach, first with Temple and then with South Carolina, Dawn Staley has posted a 647-190 record, including three national championships (2017, 2022 and 2024) with the Gamecocks.
It's mandatory to say that only a New York Knicks fan account on X reported this. No other insider has reported any interest in Staley from the New Yorkers.
In the past, Becky Hammon was mentioned as a potential candidate to become the first-ever female head coach in NBA history. She then joined the Las Vegas Aces, winning two titles with the team in 2022 and 2023.
Dez Bryant weighs in on Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz drama
On Wednesday, Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Ace Bailey was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Bailey was reportedly against certain teams drafting him, including the Jazz. His selection drew a lot of attention, as fans speculated what would happen with him.
Not even after his representative said he wasn't unhappy to play for the Jazz, rumors and speculation continue to surround Bailey.
Dez Bryant shared his two cents on this situation. He reacted to a video showing Bailey's agent, Omar Cooper, shared by "Hoop Herald" on X.
"Somebody go save Ace Bailey man.. hell naw 😂." he said on Friday.
Not even Dez Bryant could stay quiet after learning who was advising Ace Bailey.
