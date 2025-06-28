Cowboys icon Dez Bryant drops 4-word message over Knicks reported interest in Dawn Staley for head coach role

Dallas Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reacted to an NBA rumor that's gotten a lot of attention on Saturday. The New York Knicks are still looking for a new head coach following Tom Thibodeau's firing after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference finals.

Ad

After trying to interview multiple coaches under contract, such as Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka and Chris Finch, the Knicks put their attention on other candidates, with Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown, who were fired last season by the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, respectively, being mentioned among their candidates.

Besides these two, one of the best women's college basketball coaches appears to be on the Knicks' radar. Dawn Staley, coming off a national championship game appearance with the South Carolina Gamecocks, is reportedly another candidate on the Knicks' file.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Saturday, Dez Bryant reacted to the rumor on X, expressing his excitement to see the three-time national champion coach take over Madison Square Garden.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This would go crazy!!! 🔥" Bryant tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 25 years as a head coach, first with Temple and then with South Carolina, Dawn Staley has posted a 647-190 record, including three national championships (2017, 2022 and 2024) with the Gamecocks.

It's mandatory to say that only a New York Knicks fan account on X reported this. No other insider has reported any interest in Staley from the New Yorkers.

In the past, Becky Hammon was mentioned as a potential candidate to become the first-ever female head coach in NBA history. She then joined the Las Vegas Aces, winning two titles with the team in 2022 and 2023.

Ad

Dez Bryant weighs in on Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz drama

On Wednesday, Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Ace Bailey was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Bailey was reportedly against certain teams drafting him, including the Jazz. His selection drew a lot of attention, as fans speculated what would happen with him.

Not even after his representative said he wasn't unhappy to play for the Jazz, rumors and speculation continue to surround Bailey.

Ad

Dez Bryant shared his two cents on this situation. He reacted to a video showing Bailey's agent, Omar Cooper, shared by "Hoop Herald" on X.

"Somebody go save Ace Bailey man.. hell naw 😂." he said on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Not even Dez Bryant could stay quiet after learning who was advising Ace Bailey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.