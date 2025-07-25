Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reacts to George Pickens showing off one-handed catch at training camp

Dallas Cowboys icon Dez Bryant is eager to watch George Pickens play for his former team.The Cowboys made a move to acquire Pickens this offseason to be the No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and give Dak Prescott another weapon. In training camp, Pickens has been showing out, including making a stellar one-handed catch which caught Bryant's attention.Bryant was impressed with Pickens' one-handed catch, as the former Pittsburgh Steeler will be in line for a big role for the Cowboys. Pickens projects to be the Cowboys' No. 2 receiver behind Lamb.Last season with the Steelers, Pickens recorded 59 receptions for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns. The previous year, he had 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and 5 touchdowns.Cowboys coach praises George PickensDallas acquired Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Steelers for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.Pickens had been accused of being trouble and hard to deal with. However, as Dallas has opened up training camp, the Cowboys' coach Brian Schottenheimer has been impressed with Pickens and his attitude so far.&quot;When I look at our guys, they're always going to support one another,&quot; Schottenheimer said, via Yahoo. &quot;I'm not even talking about Micah (Parsons) and Trevon (Diggs), I'm talking Dak (Prescott) and Joe Milton. &quot;Let's talk about CeeDee (Lamb) and George Pickens, here's a guy (Pickens) that we get from Pittsburgh that they say is trouble and all those things,&quot; Schottenheimer added. &quot;From the time he's been here, he's been incredible. Is it me? No. Is it CeeDee? I don't know. But the culture that we're building here. I'm really excited about the family atmosphere we've built here.&quot;It's a big compliment from Schottenheimer as he believes Pickens will be a key part of their team and be a leader in the locker room.Meanwhile, Cowboys' star receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's glad Pickens is in Dallas and believes they will be a 1-2 punch for multiple years to come.&quot;I’m glad he’s here, he knows I love him the most—I tell him every day,&quot; Lamb said, via A to Z Sports. &quot;I’m happy for him, and I hope we go together for however many years. I don’t care how many, I just know we’re not doing this for one.&quot;The Cowboys open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.