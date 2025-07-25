  • home icon
  • NFL
  • George Pickens
  • Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reacts to George Pickens showing off one-handed catch at training camp

Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reacts to George Pickens showing off one-handed catch at training camp

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 25, 2025 13:14 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reacts to George Pickens showing off one-handed catch at training camp - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys icon Dez Bryant is eager to watch George Pickens play for his former team.

Ad

The Cowboys made a move to acquire Pickens this offseason to be the No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and give Dak Prescott another weapon. In training camp, Pickens has been showing out, including making a stellar one-handed catch which caught Bryant's attention.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bryant was impressed with Pickens' one-handed catch, as the former Pittsburgh Steeler will be in line for a big role for the Cowboys. Pickens projects to be the Cowboys' No. 2 receiver behind Lamb.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last season with the Steelers, Pickens recorded 59 receptions for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns. The previous year, he had 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Cowboys coach praises George Pickens

Dallas acquired Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Steelers for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ad

Pickens had been accused of being trouble and hard to deal with. However, as Dallas has opened up training camp, the Cowboys' coach Brian Schottenheimer has been impressed with Pickens and his attitude so far.

"When I look at our guys, they're always going to support one another," Schottenheimer said, via Yahoo. "I'm not even talking about Micah (Parsons) and Trevon (Diggs), I'm talking Dak (Prescott) and Joe Milton.
Ad
"Let's talk about CeeDee (Lamb) and George Pickens, here's a guy (Pickens) that we get from Pittsburgh that they say is trouble and all those things," Schottenheimer added. "From the time he's been here, he's been incredible. Is it me? No. Is it CeeDee? I don't know. But the culture that we're building here. I'm really excited about the family atmosphere we've built here."
Ad

It's a big compliment from Schottenheimer as he believes Pickens will be a key part of their team and be a leader in the locker room.

Meanwhile, Cowboys' star receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's glad Pickens is in Dallas and believes they will be a 1-2 punch for multiple years to come.

"I’m glad he’s here, he knows I love him the most—I tell him every day," Lamb said, via A to Z Sports. "I’m happy for him, and I hope we go together for however many years. I don’t care how many, I just know we’re not doing this for one."

The Cowboys open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications