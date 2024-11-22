Cowboys icon Dez Bryant suggests Dallas still haunted by 85-win former head coach

Dallas Cowboys icon Dez Bryant believes Jerry Jones needs to fire anyone who was part of Jason Garrett's staff. Garrett was the Cowboys coach from 2010 until 2019.

During his tenure with Dallas, Garrett went 85-67 but only made the playoffs three times. Bryant, who played under Garrett, believes the team needs a fresh start.

"Jerry gotta get rid of the rest of the Garrett guys and maybe the Cowboys can get back on the right direction!," Bryant wrote.

It's an interesting take from Bryant as many Cowboys fans believe Dallas needs to fire Mike McCarthy. However, Bryant believes more coaches should be let go as Jerry Jones and Dallas should look to start fresh in 2025.

Bryant played for the Cowboys from 2010 until 2017. He is the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown receptions, most games with at least two receiving touchdowns in a single season, most games with at least two receiving touchdowns in his career, and consecutive games with a touchdown.

Jerry Jones says Mike McCarthy hasn't lost the Cowboys locker room

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 3-7 start and have yet to win a game at home.

Dallas has struggled this season, but Jerry Jones says McCarthy hasn't lost the locker room as some reports have indicated.

"Well, that's nonsense, losing the locker room," Jones said, via Sportsnet. "... I don't worry one ounce about losing anything as far as in the family of losing a team."

Mike McCarthy, meanwhile, says the season has been frustrating for everyone involved.

"It's very frustrating. It's frustrating for everybody, frustrating for players, frustrating for coaches," McCarthy said. "We're not playing well enough, executing well enough, coaching well enough to overcome some of the mistakes we're making at the critical times of the game."

McCarthy is in the final year of his contract and his future with the Cowboys is very much in doubt.

The Cowboys have yet to win a game at home this season and on Sunday will go on the road to play the Washington Commanders. Dallas will return home on Thanksgiving to host the New York Giants.

