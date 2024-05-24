  • NFL
  Cowboys icon Michael Irvin still paying "debt on a Championship," 3x Super Bowl champion reveals gruesome footage of medical procedure

Cowboys icon Michael Irvin still paying "debt on a Championship," 3x Super Bowl champion reveals gruesome footage of medical procedure

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 24, 2024 14:02 GMT
NFL: Combine
Cowboys icon Michael Irvin still paying "debt on a Championship,"

Three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin shared gruesome footage of his medical procedure on X. Although he has been retired for over 20 years, Irvin still deals with the effects of football, as evidenced by his sharing a video of a recent medical procedure.

He played in the NFL from 1988 until 1999 and spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls in 1992, 1993 and 1995.

"I am getting old!! One of my assistant who had to drive me here said; Michael I see why today's players only care about being a STAR and NOT A CHAMPION! He said because the debt on a Championship is too high!! I said I know because I am still paying on mine 30 years later!!!!"

It is an interesting quote as Irvin put his body on the line for football and winning championships. Although he's no longer playing football, Irvin says it was worth it as it led him to being a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Irvin finished his NFL career with 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Michael Irvin was let go from NFL Network

This off-season, Michael Irvin was let go from the NFL Network. He was a part of the cuts the NFL Network made after the Super Bowl. The Athletic confirmed the news.

“As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond,” NFL Network Vice President of Communications, Alex Riethmiller said. “That process results in renewals, non-renewals and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”

Michael Irvin did have some problems with the NFL Network, as he was sent home from the Super Bowl in Arizona, in 2023, following an alleged lewd incident at a Marriott Hotel. He was suspended until September of this past season when he returned.

