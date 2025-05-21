Cowboys icon Tony Romo recalls his Jessica Simpson relationship while weighing in on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been a topic of conversation since September 2023. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, who is now a NFL broadcaster with CBS Sports, knows a few things about having a relationship in the public eye.
From 2007 until 2009, Romo dated singer Jessica Simpson, and while that relationship is in the past, he knows how Kelce feels about the added attention.
In an interview with US Weekly on Tuesday to discuss his partnership with footwear brand Skechers, Romo reflected on his experience. He said that Kelce and Swift being photographed doesn't mean that he is out and about more often, it's just that cameras find him more.
Romo added that during the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's single days, he didn't make headlines when he went to dinner compared to now that he is dating Swift.
“People won’t even realize this, but he’s probably doing less than he used to when he was younger," Romo said. “If you get your picture taken going to dinner with your superstar girlfriend, it looks like you’re going out or something. No, he just went to dinner. Almost as if he’s married, going to dinner with his wife or something. He didn’t get photographed when he was going out with his buddies all the time.”
When asked if Kelce's lackluster 2024 season had anything to do with the added attention, Romo agreed. However, he also said that it shouldn't be an issue anymore heading to the next campaign.
Romo believes the tight end has learned a lot in nearly two years of being in a public relationship, and it should no longer be a distraction.
Travis Kelce has tough competition for best male sports star award
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Award for best male sports star last year. The three-time Super Bowl winner is once again nominated to add another orange blimp award to his collection.
Kelce is nominated alongside Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry, Jalen Hurts and Lionel Messi, among others. Jason Kelce shared the news on Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast.
"Travis is also nominated for favorite male sports star. You're up against some stiff competition," Jason said (06:41). "Patrick Mahomes, heard of that guy before? Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Lionel Messi, Jalen Hurts, Shohei Ohtani."
The Kelce brothers are also nominated for the best podcast award.
