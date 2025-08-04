Cowboys insider details 'an area of concern' amid Trevon Diggs' uncertain return timeline

As the Dallas Cowboys push through training camp in Oxnard, California, one position group seems to be raising more and more red flags: cornerback. All-Pro Trevon Diggs is still dealing with a knee issue, while multiple defensive backs are not cleared.

Although Diggs is recovering, the Cowboys have not specified a timeline for his on-field return to full-time activity. Despite being seen doing some light work on the field, there has been no announcement on a timeline.

The uncertainty spells problems for a defense that is heavily reliant on Trevon Diggs' ball-hawking and coverage ability.

"Cornerback is an area of concern," Cowboys Insider John Machota wrote in The New York Times on Monday.

"No one knows when Trevon Diggs (knee) will be able to return. Entering camp, there was belief that rookie Shavon Revel Jr. (knee) would start practicing at some point in California, but that timetable remains uncertain," he added.

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The whole situation isn’t just frustrating for fans, it’s forcing Dallas to reconsider its depth chart altogether.

Rookie Shavon Revel Jr., a third-round pick expected to compete early, is also rehabbing a knee injury. Although he’s been more visible during individual drills in recent days, he does not appear 100 percent. His mobility appears limited, and it’s unclear when the team will trust him in live action.

Meanwhile, cornerbacks Josh Butler and Caelen Carson have also been managing injuries. These mishaps have left defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus with a depleted rotation just weeks before final roster decisions are due.

To reinforce the unit, the Cowboys recently added cornerback Christian Matthew, a former seventh-round pick with limited NFL experience. Whether he stays on the roster for long remains to be seen.

Cowboys executive defends Trevon Diggs salary penalty amid rehab dispute

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The Cowboys’ concerns aren’t just physical, they’re contractual too. Trevon Diggs, who inked a $97 million extension in 2023, had his salary cut by $500,000 due to offseason rehab conducted outside the team’s facilities.

Executive VP Stephen Jones stood by the decision, pointing to a clause in Diggs’ contract that required participation in team-organized activities.

Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan radio on July 29 about the salary reduction.

"He certainly paid a price for not being here," he said.

"But we're paying a price, too, because we felt like he'd might be further along had he done his rehab here. He may differ with that. But had he done his rehab here, we feel strongly that he might be further along," he added.

Meanwhile, the spotlight shifts to Kaiir Elam, a March trade acquisition from the Buffalo Bills, who has quietly become a steady presence in practice.

