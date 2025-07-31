  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Trevon Diggs seemingly calls "cap" on Stephen Jones' comment about Cowboys CB's rehab

Trevon Diggs seemingly calls "cap" on Stephen Jones' comment about Cowboys CB's rehab

By Henrique Bulio
Published Jul 31, 2025 03:27 GMT
Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
The Dallas Cowboys are not thrilled with Trevon Diggs - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys are having an offseason their fans aren't enjoying. While Micah Parsons' contract situation remains unresolved, the owners also created unnecessary distractions with other star players with public comments about their injuries.

Ad

However, the situation with Trevon Diggs has been worse. The Cowboys took away $500k of his salary due to the cornerback deciding to rehab his 2024 injury away from the facilities.

When asked about it, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones responded to Diggs' complaints on 105.3 The Fan:

“He certainly paid a price for not being here. But we’re paying a price, too, because we felt like he’d might be further along had he done his rehab here.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He may differ with that. But had he done his rehab here, we feel strongly that he might be further along. That’s in the best interest of the team and the organization that comes with getting a big contract, which he received.”

The comments were not well-received by the cornerback. He said that a few days ago he was "ahead of schedule" in his recovery, but following Stephen's comments, he responded with a "cap" emoji.

Ad
Ad

Cowboys owners Jerry and Stephen Jones criticized quarterback Dak Prescott publicly

If you're in charge of an NFL team, the one thing you definitely don't want is to create problems with your superstars. Over the past two years, though, the Dallas Cowboys' approach with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott has been different.

When discussing the lack of a contract extension to Micah Parsons on July 21, the owner took a jab at his superstar EDGE rusher and franchise quarterback regarding their injuries:

Ad
"Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're gonna have him. He was hurt 6 games last year. I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out 2/3 of the year - Dak Prescott."

Injuries are a part of the game, and the hamstring problem kept Prescott out for most of the season.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications