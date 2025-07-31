Trevon Diggs seemingly calls "cap" on Stephen Jones' comment about Cowboys CB's rehab

The Dallas Cowboys are having an offseason their fans aren't enjoying. While Micah Parsons' contract situation remains unresolved, the owners also created unnecessary distractions with other star players with public comments about their injuries.However, the situation with Trevon Diggs has been worse. The Cowboys took away $500k of his salary due to the cornerback deciding to rehab his 2024 injury away from the facilities.When asked about it, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones responded to Diggs' complaints on 105.3 The Fan:“He certainly paid a price for not being here. But we’re paying a price, too, because we felt like he’d might be further along had he done his rehab here.&quot;He may differ with that. But had he done his rehab here, we feel strongly that he might be further along. That’s in the best interest of the team and the organization that comes with getting a big contract, which he received.”The comments were not well-received by the cornerback. He said that a few days ago he was &quot;ahead of schedule&quot; in his recovery, but following Stephen's comments, he responded with a &quot;cap&quot; emoji.Cowboys owners Jerry and Stephen Jones criticized quarterback Dak Prescott publiclyIf you're in charge of an NFL team, the one thing you definitely don't want is to create problems with your superstars. Over the past two years, though, the Dallas Cowboys' approach with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott has been different.When discussing the lack of a contract extension to Micah Parsons on July 21, the owner took a jab at his superstar EDGE rusher and franchise quarterback regarding their injuries:&quot;Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're gonna have him. He was hurt 6 games last year. I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out 2/3 of the year - Dak Prescott.&quot;Injuries are a part of the game, and the hamstring problem kept Prescott out for most of the season.