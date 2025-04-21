Cowboys insider predicts Jerry Jones to select Tetairoa McMillan over Matthew Golden in 2025 Draft

Dallas Cowboys reporter Jon Machota has predicted that team owner Jerry Jones will select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This forecast comes despite many analysts pointing to Texas speedster Matthew Golden as the Cowboys' likely choice to pair with star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Ad

Machota is a reporter for The New York Times who covers the Cowboys beat.

In his final mock draft published on Sunday, just days before the draft begins on Thursday night, Machota outlined his prediction for the Cowboys' first-round selection:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dallas would have to be thrilled with this selection. McMillan gives the Cowboys a certain No. 2 wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. He would be an immediate impact player, particularly in the red zone. At 6-4, 215 pounds, McMillan is excellent at using his size and athletic ability to his advantage," wrote Machota.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

The Cowboys enter the 2025 draft with several roster holes to fill, most notably at wide receiver. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer inherits a team with limited receiving options beyond Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson. This makes wide receiver a clear priority with their first pick.

Ad

Tetairoa McMillan's size and red zone presence trump Texas ties

Machota's analysis highlights Tetairoa McMillan's physical attributes as a key factor that might sway Jerry Jones away from the popular Golden prediction. This is despite Golden's Texas connections.

NCAA Football: Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn

"In other situations, he might be asked to immediately be a team's No. 1 wide receiver. In Dallas, he could ease into the offense, knowing most of the defense's focus is going to Lamb," Machota explained about Tetairoa McMillan's potential fit in Dallas.

Ad

While Golden impressed with blazing speed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.29-second 40-yard dash, Tetairoa McMillan offers a larger frame at 6-foot-4. This could provide Dallas with red zone capabilities they currently lacks.

This projection aligns with Sports Illustrated's Joshua Sanchez, who on April 18 also picked Tetairoa McMillan for Dallas:

"The Cowboys appear to be zeroing in on adding an offensive playmaker... bringing in the massive 6-foot-4 McMillan would not only open up the passing offense and provide a capable red zone threat," Sanchez noted.

Ad

However, Machota's prediction cuts against the majority of draft analysts. CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan and NFL.com's Chad Reuter both project Golden to Dallas, with Sullivan stating so on April 19.

Golden himself has shown confidence in his abilities. During a recent appearance on "Up and Adams" with Kay Adams, the Texas receiver claimed he could have beaten his already impressive 40-yard dash time if not for an ankle injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.