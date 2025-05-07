Cowboys insider provides grim update on Micah Parsons' contract extension amid LB's interest in $40,000,000 deal

Dallas Cowboys fans received disappointing news regarding star pass rusher Micah Parsons' contract situation. On Wednesday, team insider Clarence Hill Jr. reported negotiations have stalled between the team and the four-time Pro Bowler's representatives.
"Per source, there has been no movement forward with the Cowboys and Mulugheta on a Parsons deal," Hill wrote on X.
Parsons, represented by agent David Mulugheta, is playing the 2025 season under his fifth-year option worth $24.07 million. The defensive standout and the Cowboys have been expected to work toward a long-term deal to make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
In March, Parsons mentioned he desires a $40,000,000 deal.
Hill's update comes just months after Parsons expressed optimism about contract talks with team owner Jerry Jones. In March, Parsons told reporters that discussions were "coming along well."
Micah Parsons said $40 million annually would make him the "happiest man alive"
Micah Parsons has been clear about his contract expectations, setting the bar at approximately $40 million annually.
"I just played these last couple years on $2 [million] and $3 million," Parsons said in March. "I think if I had $40 million, I'd be the happiest man alive. You go from playing for the league rookie minimum and get that big of a jump, I think anybody would be happy."
The defensive star's desired salary would place him among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL. Industry projections suggest Parsons could command a five-year contract worth approximately $200 million.
Since entering the league in 2021, Parsons has built an impressive resume that justifies his salary demands. He has earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro honors and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
His production has been exceptional, with 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss and 112 quarterback hits in 63 games.
Despite the reported lack of progress, Parsons has said he desires to be a "Cowboy for Life." This comes with a contract that could reach the $200 million mark over five years. This aligns with USA Today projections of a $201 million deal that would make Parsons the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
