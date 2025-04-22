Stephen Jones makes his stance clear on Micah Parsons' potential contract holdout 

The Dallas Cowboys' main objective this offseason is to sign Micah Parsons to a contract extension. The star edge rusher attended the offseason workout with the Cowboys last week however, some still speculate that Parsons could hold out if he doesn't get a contract extension soon.
On Tuesday, Cowboys' executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke to reporters that all lucrative contracts around the NFL weren't decided overnight and that negotiation takes time.
"You look around the league and most of these players that are getting these very top contracts, it does take time to ultimately get there," Jones said via RJ Ochoa. "Believe me if we could sign Micah to a number we wanted to, we'd do it right now."
Jones didn't give an exact number but insinuated that neither side is close to the contract that they desire or feel is 'right.' Jones said via The Athletic's Jon Machota:
“It comes with the territory. … Right now there is a difference in what we feel is the right number and what he feels is the right number.”
Parsons is the star of the Cowboys' defense and retaining him on the roster for the foreseeable future is key to the team's success moving forward.
NFL analyst called out Cowboys ownership regarding Micah Parsons' contract negotiations
Micah Parsons' contract has many criticizing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his front office. Last offseason, the Cowboys signed both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to lucrative extensions; now it's Micah Parsons' turn for a big payday.
The team's inability to solidify a new extension yet led NFL podcaster Gregg Rosenthal to an interesting fact. Last month, Rosenthal revealed that Parsons is the only player drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft without a contract extension. Rosenthal called the move "embarrassing."
“It should be embarrassing for the Cowboys that the 2022 draft class picks are starting to get their extensions before Parsons," Rosenthal wrote on X. "Micah is now the only star 2021 first-rounder without one."
Rosenthal is referring to Derek Stingley Jr.’s three-year, $90 million extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
Micah Parsons will play the 2025 NFL season on the fifth-year option, which will pay him $24.007 million.
