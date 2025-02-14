Micah Parsons drops shocking update on Cowboys contract extension amid trade rumors

Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and his extension has been one of the most important topics of the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 offseason. And according to him, it is in the works despite what others may think.

Speaking to reporters in Frisco after a Make-A-Wish appearance at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapvine, the multi-time Pro Bowl linebacker/pass rusher said:

"It was good. I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There's definitely a plan in place, but we'll just see how everything plays out. There's been no progress yet, but I'm pretty confident that something will happen, so we'll see."

Those comments came amidst recent trade rumors, with aggregator account Dov Kleiman reporting (per Ian Rapoport) hours before Super Bowl LIX that the Cowboys had had "internal discussions" about shopping Parsons around the league:

This prompted a reaction from teammate and star wideout CeeDee Lamb:

Micah Parsons pained at Eagles' Super Bowl win, wants Cowboys to be "aggressive" in free agency

In that same media scrum, Micah Parsons shared his thoughts on the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win. He said:

"Yeah, that makes me hurt, man. This is a team that, over the past couple years, we kind of got our wins and losses against them, and battled with them."

And he is using that as an impetus for the Cowboys to go "all-out" and "all-in" in free agency. The franchise had been notoriously stingy in 2024, with Ezekiel Elliott and Eric Kendricks the only notable signings; and they also gained more attention for losing key pieces like Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz and Dorance Armstrong.

Parsons mentioned the Eagles' pursuit of Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun and the San Francisco 49ers' 2023 signing of Javon Hargrave as overarching examples of said goal:

"I want to see us be aggressive, and I wanna see us get players that's gonna help us — that's gonna come in and make an impact. And I wanna see us bring back our own players that are just as important, and let's see what we can do there."

He continued:

"Everyone doesn't need a max deal. There are great quality players that can do one-year or two-year deals, obviously we've seen that this year. There's been a trend."

The Cowboys have $2,380,470 in cap space for the 2025 season.

