Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Like many superstar players in this position, Parsons is reportedly seeking an extension during the offseason and would prefer to receive one before playing out the final season on his current deal.

This situation often creates trade rumors for the player in question, and Parsons is no different. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has had enough of these speculations. He recently commented on the reports via his X account:

"Y'all aren't tired of this? Every offseason, top of the charts. Let's just win ball games and that's with 11! SMH"

Lamb clearly supports the idea that the Cowboys have a much better chance at success with Parsons on their roster. Afterall, he has been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the entire NFL during his career so far.

The superstar wide receiver got a contract extension of his own last year, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. If the Cowboys are to extend Parsons on a new deal for 2025, they will likely need to make him one of the highest-paid players at his position as well, as they have already done for Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott recently.

Micah Parsons' contract projections ahead of 2025 NFL season with Cowboys

Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is expected to become one of the highest-paid edge rushers in NFL history when he eventually signs his next contract. He has already totaled 53 sacks across his first four seasons with the team and is widely considered one of the most elite overall players at his position.

He is scheduled to make just over $24 million for the upcoming 2025 NFL season as a result of the Cowboys picking up the fifth-year team option on his rookie contract. He should expect a significant raise in his AAV when his next contract is officially signed.

Nick Bosa currently leads all edge rushers with $34 million in AAV, with Josh Hines-Allen's $28.25 million being the second most. This suggests that Micah Parsons will likely exceed $30 million in AAV on his eventual new contract, and considering the timing of it paired with his elite production, he may very well surpass Bosa to set a new record for his position.

