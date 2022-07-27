Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issues clarification over using derogatory term for short people

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apologized for using a derogatory term to describe short people. According to Joe Trahan, a local reporter, the Dallas Cowboys owner gave a public statement expressing regret over his choice of words.

“Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize.".

T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ @TommySledge



According to



(@1053TheFan Jerry Jones says the Cowboys are in better shape to win a title this year than they were last year … and Vegas agreesAccording to @BetMGM , Cowboys are +1600 to win the Super Bowl … this time last year they were +2500 #DallasCowboys (@1053TheFan @1053SS @RJChoppy) Jerry Jones says the Cowboys are in better shape to win a title this year than they were last year … and Vegas agreesAccording to @BetMGM, Cowboys are +1600 to win the Super Bowl … this time last year they were +2500 #DallasCowboys (@1053TheFan @1053SS @RJChoppy)

According to TMZ via Yahoo Sports, the original statement came at the start of training camp when the owner was talking about the recent passing of Larry Lacewell, who worked as the team's director of scouting for 13 years around the turn of the century. In the statement, the owner used a word that didn't sit right with people.

"A lot of our staff, certainly our scouts — Jonesboro, Arkansas when they gave a big memorial to Lace. Lace held court out here. I’m gonna get me somebody — a m***** — to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us."

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN From our @SportsCenter live hit on #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ remarks at training camp regarding head coach Mike McCarthy and his future. From our @SportsCenter live hit on #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ remarks at training camp regarding head coach Mike McCarthy and his future. https://t.co/lpWyRXHZY9

The state of the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

While Jones is under fire early in training camp, he's not the only one feeling the heat. Fans and pundits are pressuring head coach Mike McCarthy to put together the best year of his tenure with the organization. Most agree McCarthy was hired to help Dallas break through the playoff wall that has plagued the team for decades.

However, heading into his third year, the team has yet to make a significant dent in the postseason. In his first year, Dak Prescott suffered a catastrophic injury that sidelined him for most of the season. In his second year, Dallas took a quick exit in the playoffs despite a 12-5 record.

The head coach won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in his third year coaching Aaron Rodgers, so many are hoping he can get the same result with Dak Prescott. If not, Sean Payton has been rumored to be interested in joining the team for several years.

Many believe that if McCarthy doesn't get a deep playoff run this year, Jerry Jones will decide to move on from the head coach and replace him with the former New Orleans Saints head coach. Will the former Packers head coach become a former Cowboys head coach by this time next year?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far