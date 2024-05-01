Micah Parsons, according to his past quotes, dislikes the tush push.

Lately, the Dallas Cowboys have been the biggest nemeses of the Philadelphia Eagles, whose quarterback Jalen Hurts has become famous for his frequent use of the move, whether it be on fourth down or at the endzone. Their star linebacker made a dig at the move when speaking with Kevin Hart on "Cold as Balls" show on Tuesday.

"So you could just push your quarterback in the endzone? Nobody wants to watch it," Parsons said. [7:30 onwards]

This is not the first time Parsons has spoken up about the tush push. Back in the 2023-24 season, he had called it "a cheat code" on his Bleacher Report podcast, "The Edge."

“We just have to deal with it, we have to adjust, we have to prepare to stop it," Parsons said last year. "It’s not up to the league to say, ‘Hey, just because you can’t stop it, we have to take it away.’ No, we have to get better, we have to get stronger up front and we have to stop it.”

"It’s all about who you have," Parsons added. "The Eagles have the best o-line in the game, so yes it’s a cheat code, they’re unstoppable at it.”

Micah Parsons admits frustration over Cowboys' playoff loss to Packers

Over the course of Micah Parsons' career, the Dallas Cowboys have played four playoff games, but won just one of them - the 2022-23 Wild Card meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what turned out to be Tom Brady's final game.

Everything else has been a painful defeat. There were two losses to the San Francisco 49ers, the first coming in the 2021-22 Wild Card Round when Dak Prescott errantly slid down in the middle of the field and ran out of time to set up the next play. Then, in the 2022-23 Divisional Round, the Cowboys ran a poorly-executed trick play in the final seconds of the game.

But nothing stings more for Parsons than the shocking rout by the young Green Bay Packers at home in last season's Wild Card Round. Speaking about it in the same interview above, he said:

“When you put a lot into the game and a lot into what you want to be and how you want to be, obviously when the outcome doesn't reach what your expectations are, it's frustrating. And it's demoralizing and not how I wanted my season to end. I did think this was our year. For some reason, we just didn't put it together.”

This season looks to be of the throwaway variety. Multiple major contributors, mainly linemen, have departed, mainly for the Washington Commanders. Further, their free agency haul has been shockingly small, headlined by the return of running back Ezekiel Elliott.