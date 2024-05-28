  • NFL
  • Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware rallies fans around Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy and co.

Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware rallies fans around Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy and co.

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 30, 2024 16:13 GMT
DeMarcus Ware supports Dak Prescott and the Cowboys
DeMarcus Ware supports Dak Prescott and the Cowboys

DeMarcus Ware cemented his legacy with the Dallas Cowboys by owning the linebacker position for nine seasons from 2005-2013. Now, the NFL icon has shared a message for impatient Cowboys fans.

The fans have often shown their frustrations ranging from owner Jerry Jones to quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy. However, Ware pleads with the fanbase to embrace change.

He appeared on ‘The Doomsday Podcast’ and responded to queries relating to Jerry Jones' behavior, saying:

“All of the fans for the Dallas Cowboys been asking for change, but when change happens, they can't accept it.”
also-read-trending Trending

The Super Bowl 50 winner with the Denver Broncos then spoke directly into the camera and to fans:

“Let's change the atmosphere with what we have and see where we can go from here. We're going to get players here and there.
“But at the end of the day, when you have the best 11 working together, they can't be stopped. It's not about the highest draft pick or the names that you can add on to it. So, we ask for a lot of change and we're getting it. Can we accept it?"
youtube-cover

The Cowboys legend threw his weight behind the strategy employed by Jerry Jones while demonstrating full faith in the leadership of Dak Prescott.

DeMarcus Ware approves Dak Prescott's mindset

The mindset that DeMarcus Ware wants from the fans is exemplified by the Cowboys QB. Despite a delay on the contract extension front, Dak Prescott has clarified his stance on the entire saga. Last week, Prescott said to the media:

"I don't play for money. Never have, never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game.”

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will begin their season against the Chicago Bears at home on September 8. Only time will tell whether the Cowboys fans heed to the advice shared by DeMarcus Ware or not.

