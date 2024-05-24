NFL analyst cautions that Jerry Jones is “waiting” his way into Dak Prescott-like “mess” with CeeDee Lamb

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL analyst cautions that Jerry Jones is “waiting” his way into Dak Prescott-like “mess” with CeeDee Lamb

NFL analyst cautions that Jerry Jones is “waiting” his way into Dak Prescott-like “mess” with CeeDee Lamb

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 24, 2024 18:41 GMT
NFL analyst cautions that Jerry Jones is waiting his way into Dak Prescott-like mess with CeeDee Lamb
NFL analyst cautions that Jerry Jones is “waiting” his way into Dak Prescott-like “mess” with CeeDee Lamb

Dak Prescott's contract situation has soaked its way into seemingly every corner of the sports world. However, one Cowboys problem getting somewhat drowned out by the quarterback is CeeDee Lamb. As Prescott's situation continues to boil to a head over the next six months, the CeeDee Lamb issue continues to bubble.

Speaking on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio cautioned Jones that by waiting with Lamb, like he also did with Ezekiel Elliott and his quarterback, Jones is falling into a cycle that may end with a Dak Prescott-like ultimatum.

"And with some of these guys, what they do is they wait way too long," Florio said. "It never gets cheaper if you wait. They got themselves into a mess with Dak by waiting, into a mess with Zeke by waiting, their mess now with CeeDee Lamb by waiting." [00:05:10] - [00:05:33]
youtube-cover

The no-franchise tag clause is the biggest wrench that complicates things between Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones. If Jones doesn't hand his quarterback a contract he wants to sign, the QB will be able to test the open market. That wrench was created in the contract signed between the two following Prescott's 2020 franchise tag year.

CeeDee Lamb's holdout turns covert negotiation into public negotiation

CeeDee Lamb at Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
CeeDee Lamb at Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

As Jones waited to hand Dak Prescott a massive deal, Lamb waited in the wings for his new deal. With a fifth-year option on the way, Lamb is set to make $17.9 million in 2024, more than $13 million more than he made in 2023, per Spotrac. However, it is not enough as it fails to provide beyond the 2024 season.

CeeDee Lamb, aware of this, has held out from participating in OTAs, per Dallas Morning News via CBS Sports. What started as something handled behind closed doors has now become a public spectacle.

Currently, there is no financial penalty for Lamb missing OTAs in May, but that will change in June. If Lamb misses June OTAs, he could be out some money. That doesn't appear to phase Lamb, who Dallas Morning News claims could hold out into training camp.

Will Jerry Jones and CeeDee Lamb wrap up their Dallas Cowboys disagreement before it begins to hurt the team in training camp?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी