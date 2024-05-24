NFL analyst cautions that Jerry Jones is “waiting” his way into Dak Prescott-like “mess” with CeeDee Lamb

Dak Prescott's contract situation has soaked its way into seemingly every corner of the sports world. However, one Cowboys problem getting somewhat drowned out by the quarterback is CeeDee Lamb. As Prescott's situation continues to boil to a head over the next six months, the CeeDee Lamb issue continues to bubble.

Speaking on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio cautioned Jones that by waiting with Lamb, like he also did with Ezekiel Elliott and his quarterback, Jones is falling into a cycle that may end with a Dak Prescott-like ultimatum.

"And with some of these guys, what they do is they wait way too long," Florio said. "It never gets cheaper if you wait. They got themselves into a mess with Dak by waiting, into a mess with Zeke by waiting, their mess now with CeeDee Lamb by waiting." [00:05:10] - [00:05:33]

The no-franchise tag clause is the biggest wrench that complicates things between Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones. If Jones doesn't hand his quarterback a contract he wants to sign, the QB will be able to test the open market. That wrench was created in the contract signed between the two following Prescott's 2020 franchise tag year.

CeeDee Lamb's holdout turns covert negotiation into public negotiation

As Jones waited to hand Dak Prescott a massive deal, Lamb waited in the wings for his new deal. With a fifth-year option on the way, Lamb is set to make $17.9 million in 2024, more than $13 million more than he made in 2023, per Spotrac. However, it is not enough as it fails to provide beyond the 2024 season.

CeeDee Lamb, aware of this, has held out from participating in OTAs, per Dallas Morning News via CBS Sports. What started as something handled behind closed doors has now become a public spectacle.

Currently, there is no financial penalty for Lamb missing OTAs in May, but that will change in June. If Lamb misses June OTAs, he could be out some money. That doesn't appear to phase Lamb, who Dallas Morning News claims could hold out into training camp.

Will Jerry Jones and CeeDee Lamb wrap up their Dallas Cowboys disagreement before it begins to hurt the team in training camp?

