Cowboys legend Michael Irvin predicts monster game for Ezekiel Elliott upon return to AT&T Stadium

Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason. He later signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the New England Patriots and will be returning to face his former team in Week 4.

The Cowboys drafted Elliott with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and the running back had huge success with the franchise. However, over the years his production took a hit, and the franchise had to ultimately part ways with him.

Ahead of his return to the AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin believes that Elliott is primed to have a big game against his former team on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what he said on Undisputed:

"Bill's going to see those last few weeks the Cowboys allow that kind of rush attack, and he's going to stick to this rushing attack with Zeke, and he's going to run the ball down.

"So, there's no doubt in my mind Zeke will have a good day. Not saying it’s a ‘revenge day’ but he’ll show he can still play at the highest level because Zeke has the perfect partner for this dance. And that's Bill Belichick. I think he will have a game like he did last week, anywhere around 80-100 yards."

The Cowboys lost 26-18 to the Arizona Cardinals last week and gave up 222 rushing yards. Bill Belichick, who is arguably the best head coach in the NFL, will certainly use Rhamondre Stevenson and Elliott to exploit the Cowboys' defense and come away with a win.

It will be interesting to see how the NFC East franchise bounces back after a disappointing outing in Week 3.

Expand Tweet

Ezekiel Elliott will be determined to have a big game

Ezekiel Elliott

So far this season in three games, Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 122 yards on 28 carries. He is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and will look to play his best against his former team.

Elliott was quite upset by his release from the Cowboys, and it would be a great story if he led the Patriots to a big win over them.

Jerry Jones recently said his desire to induct Elliott into the Cowboys Ring of Honor for his contributions to the franchise, but there will be no friends on the field on Sunday.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.