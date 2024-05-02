Cowboys make history, raise $145,000 for Salvation Army with Ezekiel Elliott raising $7,100 at Home Run Derby

The Dallas Cowboys held their 11th annual Reliant Home Run Derby for the Salvation Army on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans were in attendance for the Home Run Derby at Riders Field in Frisco. The charity event ended with Reliant donating $145,400 to 23 North Texas nonprofits, bringing the total amount pledged to $984,000, since the event began in 2013.

For each home run the Cowboys players hit, Reliant would donate money to the Salvation Army. Punter Bryan Anger won the Home Run Derby with $21,200 raised and 17 home runs.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is returning to Dallas after playing with the New England Patriots finished seventh place with $7,100 raised.

The full list of Cowboys players who participated in the Home Run Derby were:

Bryan Anger

Brandon Aubrey

DaRon Bland

Brandin Cooks

Ezekiel Elliott

Jake Ferguson

Eric Kendricks

Dak Prescott

Jalen Tolbert

Sam Williams

Ezekiel Elliott re-signs with the Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott signed a one-year deal with Dallas on Tuesday to return to the Cowboys after spending last season with the New England Patriots.

Eliott was drafted by the Cowboys with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. After spending seven years in Dallas, the Cowboys did not bring him back, resulting in him signing with the Patriots for the 2023 season.

Elliott says he's returning to Dallas due to the unfinished business he has with the team.

"It was just important to me just to get back here and finish what I started," Elliott said at the Cowboys' annual fundraiser, via ESPN.

"Got unfinished business. Here to chase the ring."

Last season in New England, Elliott rushed for 642 yards and three touchdowns on 184 carries. Although Elliott is 28, the running back still believes he can be a dominant running back in the NFL.

"At the end of the day I'm a football player. I love this game," Elliott said. "I think I still am a dominant guy. I've got to go out there and prove that. That's a motivation. I think we all know how I feel about competing and leaving it all out there for my teammates."

Elliott is expected to form a running back committee with Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman. However, Elliott does appear to have the inside track to be the starter should he have a good training camp and pre-season with the Cowboys.