  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Marist Liufau
  • Cowboys' Marist Liufau shares 3-word gift request for GF Sonia Citron that men prefer over flowers

Cowboys' Marist Liufau shares 3-word gift request for GF Sonia Citron that men prefer over flowers

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 22, 2025 18:16 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau had a request for his girlfriend. - Source: Getty

Linebacker Marist Liufau was one of a few members of the Dallas Cowboys who were asked a question after their most recent game against the Baltimore Ravens. The players were asked by members of the Cowboys media team what the male equivalent of receiving flowers was.

Ad

A majority of the Cowboys mentioned food being something they enjoyed receiving as a special gift. Marist Liufau, though, had a different request from his teammates.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The linebacker stated that back rubs were his idea of the flower equivalent. He then went to his girlfriend, Sonia Citron, in the video and then reshared the post on his Instagram Story, tagging his girlfriend to reiterate his request.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Back rubs undefeated @soniacitron"-Liufau captioned the Instagram Story
Liufau shared a request for girlfriend Sonia Citron. (Photo via Marist Liufau&#039;s Instagram Story)
Liufau shared a request for girlfriend Sonia Citron. (Photo via Marist Liufau's Instagram Story)

The linebacker's girlfriend, Sonia Citron, is also an athlete, playing in the WNBA for the Washington Mystics.

Ad

Marist Liufau celebrated gf Sonia Citron's All-Star Game appearance

Marist Liufau is headed into his second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

In his rookie season last year, he played 17 games, tallying 30 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defended. He is now expected to be an integral part of the Cowboys' defense, especially with the ongoing turmoil surrounding Micah Parsons and his contract extension.

Ad

Ahead of NFL training camp, Liufau celebrated his girlfriend, Sonia Citron, and her athletic accomplishments. In July, Citron was named to her first WNBA All-Star team in her rookie season with the Washington Mystics. In a post on Instagram, Liufau shared his appreciation for his girlfriend and how she inspires him.

"All Star Game Day ⭐️Appreciation post for this amazing woman. You inspire me to be better every day in sports and in life. I love supporting you. You are more than deserving of all your blessings! 💗"-Liufau wrote in the caption
Ad

Citron and Liufau both played collegiately at Notre Dame and began dating in 2023 when both were student-athletes for the Fighting Irish.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications