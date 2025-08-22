Cowboys' Marist Liufau shares 3-word gift request for GF Sonia Citron that men prefer over flowers

Linebacker Marist Liufau was one of a few members of the Dallas Cowboys who were asked a question after their most recent game against the Baltimore Ravens. The players were asked by members of the Cowboys media team what the male equivalent of receiving flowers was.A majority of the Cowboys mentioned food being something they enjoyed receiving as a special gift. Marist Liufau, though, had a different request from his teammates. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe linebacker stated that back rubs were his idea of the flower equivalent. He then went to his girlfriend, Sonia Citron, in the video and then reshared the post on his Instagram Story, tagging his girlfriend to reiterate his request.&quot;Back rubs undefeated @soniacitron&quot;-Liufau captioned the Instagram StoryLiufau shared a request for girlfriend Sonia Citron. (Photo via Marist Liufau's Instagram Story)The linebacker's girlfriend, Sonia Citron, is also an athlete, playing in the WNBA for the Washington Mystics.Marist Liufau celebrated gf Sonia Citron's All-Star Game appearanceMarist Liufau is headed into his second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.In his rookie season last year, he played 17 games, tallying 30 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defended. He is now expected to be an integral part of the Cowboys' defense, especially with the ongoing turmoil surrounding Micah Parsons and his contract extension.Ahead of NFL training camp, Liufau celebrated his girlfriend, Sonia Citron, and her athletic accomplishments. In July, Citron was named to her first WNBA All-Star team in her rookie season with the Washington Mystics. In a post on Instagram, Liufau shared his appreciation for his girlfriend and how she inspires him.&quot;All Star Game Day ⭐️Appreciation post for this amazing woman. You inspire me to be better every day in sports and in life. I love supporting you. You are more than deserving of all your blessings! 💗&quot;-Liufau wrote in the caption View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCitron and Liufau both played collegiately at Notre Dame and began dating in 2023 when both were student-athletes for the Fighting Irish.