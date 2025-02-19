Cowboys' Micah Parsons boldly endorses Georgia edge rusher for 2025 NFL draft

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons showed support to an edge rusher ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The 2025 Combine starts in eight days and several fans and executives will have the chance to see the prospects showcase their skills.

Parsons reacted to a tweet naming Abdul Carter one of the best defensive players in this year's draft. Parsons agreed with it and used Carter's jersey number to make a case.

"Them 11s is the best players in football!! #facts!" Parsons tweeted on Wednesday.

Carter played for the Penn State Nittany Lions, who made the College Football Playoff last season. They reached the semifinal but lost 27-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, Carter made a huge impression ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

In three seasons at Beaver Stadium, Carter recorded 173 tackles, including 23 sacks and five forced fumbles. Parsons also recorded 100 tackles, 6.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

In recent weeks, Carter's stock has been on the rise, as NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has him going as the No. 1 overall pick this year.

"The Titans have their share of holes to fill and decide to take the best player available in this year’s class. They choose to find their QB of the future in next year’s draft," Jeremiah wrote on Tuesday.

Micah Parsons clears the air on relationship with Jerry Jones

Amid trade rumors that Jerry Jones has shot down, Micah Parsons came clean on the status of his relationship with the Dallas Cowboys owner. During the 2025 Super Bowl media appearances, Parsons had a live audience for his "The Edge" podcast. He disapproved of the fans' hate for Jones' as they booed when his name was mentioned, explaining what Jones has meant to him and his teammates.

“Me and Jerry Jones … That’s my dawg," Parsons said. "We gotta stop that Jerry Jones hate. Listen, I’m telling y’all right now Cowboys Nation, Jerry Jones is much better as a GM than you guys think. I never met a man that takes better care of his players.”

Parsons and the Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season that led to Mike McCarthy's firing. They're entering a new era and this offseason will be a big one for them.

