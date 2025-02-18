Micah Parsons has established himself as a star on the Dallas Cowboys defense. He has also entered the media side of the sport, hosting his weekly podcast "The Edge," where he gives his take on his own game as well as NFL hot topics.

While fans enjoy hearing Parsons' opinion on different topics, one former NFL linebacker thinks he should stick to playing. Former New York Giants LB Lawrence Taylor made an appearance on the "Outkick the Coverage" podcast and made a comment directed at Parsons. Lawrence believes the current era of NFL players should put more focus on their craft.

"He's a great player. But guys, let's do more. Let's play more football and less podcasts, " Taylor said on Monday.

Taylor then joked that Parsons could have an acting career after football.

Micah Parsons discourages hate spewed towards Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is hoping to receive a contract extension this offseason. During the 2025 Super Bowl media appearances, Parsons hosted his "The Edge" podcast live with an audience. When Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones was mentioned, the crowd booed as fans weren't happy with the longtime owner and general manager's decision-making of late.

Parsons stepped in and defended Jones, saying that he believes he is one of the best owners and takes care of his players.

“Me and Jerry Jones … That’s my dog," Parsons said. "We gotta stop that Jerry Jones hate. Listen, I’m telling y’all right now Cowboys Nation, Jerry Jones is much better as a GM than you guys think. I never met a man that takes better care of his players.”

Parsons is under contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 as they picked up his fifth-year option last year. He will make $24 million next season and a possible contract extension could pay him upwards of $30 million.

