Cowboys’ Micah Parsons demands Warriors star Draymond Green be held accountable over early ejection vs Orlando Magic

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is not one to talk about basketball, but Thursday was one of the rare instances.

During the Golden State Warriors' 101-93 win at the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, star forward Draymond Green was ejected after receiving two technical fouls for arguing about a foul call.

On the subsequent episode of First Take, host Jay Williams claimed that "high-level" NBA executives had been opining to him about how it was affecting Green's teammate Steph Curry's ability to lead the team:

“Draymond Green is diminishing the ultimate legacy of how people are looking at the leadership of Stephen Curry. That’s what’s happening right now.”

Parsons chimed in, saying that Green needs to own up to his mistakes:

"At some point, we have to hold grown men accountable for their own actions!!"

Micah Parsons celebrates rule change on social media

During the recent annual league meetings, the NFL announed a slew of rule changes, including a ban on the hip-drop tackle. That would usually limit how someone like Micah Parsons can defend against offensive plays, but he has found a reason to celebrate.

Another rule change that was put forth was an expansion of scenarios in which the replay assistant can be used. Specifically, according to Tom Pelissero, it can now be used to challenge roughing the passer and intentional grounding.

The Cowboys linebacker is gleeful about the development, tweeting:

"Best news we have seen all day!"

For further context, Parsons, one of the most physical defenders in the league, has been very outspoken about roughing-the-passer penalties, having had three called against him in his career.

The most recent one, which came in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, saw him shove quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from behind. Once the referees adjudged him guilty, he lashed out at them:

The Dolphins scored on that drive and won the game via a last-second field goal. Micah Parsons said later:

“I don’t know what a roughing the passer is anymore. (The official) said I could have done something in some manner to avoid him.

“It’s mind-blowing, the things that are getting called and the positions we get put in... A lot of it’s BS, and we’re like, ‘It’s just football plays,’ but it’s the world we live in.”

Both teams would be eliminated in the Wild Card Round.